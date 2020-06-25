Opinion

Aston Villa fans comments before AND after drawing 1-1 with Newcastle United – Interesting

Aston Villa fans had plenty to say ahead of their team visiting St James Park.

Their last Premier League visit to SJP was back in 2005.

Fifteen years later and they are still looking for a win on Tyneside, their latest visit on Wednesday night doing little to dispel relegation fears.

The comments before the match (see below) from Aston Villa fans had made entertaining reading for Newcastle supporters, believing themselves relegation certainties and upset / furious with everything.

It is now only two points from their last seven Premier League matches and with Wolves, Liverpool and Man Utd up next, they really needed three points last night.

The Aston Villa fans are if anything even more upset with their post-match comments (see below), as whilst they still think their team and manager are rubbish, they believe that Newcastle were at least as bad.

The honourable exception is Allan Saint-Maximin, coming in for a lot of praise from the Aston Villa fans, their message is that he is too good for Newcastle!

Here’s hoping the takeover is announced soon, so we can look forward to who Newcastle can add alongside ASM, rather than Mike Ashley selling at a profit and NUFC stuck with the duff signings such as Krafth, Joelinton and others.

Aston Villa fans commenting before and after the 1-1 draw against Newcastle, via their Villa Talk message board:

PRE-MATCH

‘Steve Bruce will out master Dean Smith.

Expecting sadly another loss to this in form georgie team.’

‘Bruce getting one over us would finalize the embarrassment of a season.’

‘Basically, given our fixtures, this is a must win.

Hard to see how that could happen given the players we have and our performances this season. We’re the second worst team in the league.’

‘We need to pack the midfield and then take out maximin so they are less effective.’

‘I dont have any optimism for this game the way we’re playing, plus I think it’s very bad news for us that Joe Linton finally score.’

‘Already dreading the sight of Saint-Maximin running at our fullbacks.’

‘This is the most must win of must win games.

‘Must win. Even a draw isn’t good enough I suspect. Have very little faith at this point. Always thought there was no way we could finish below a steve bruce side this league, and yet we’re miles away. Embarrassing.’

‘We could record our second double of the season on Wednesday. Think back to last November, when we beat Newcastle 2-0 and they were lucky to have got nil. They really aren’t that good are they? After that match, they had looked like the team that would be occupying a place in the bottom three, rather than ourselves.

Newcastle fans have had a problem with us for some years now, but won’t be able to voice it tomorrow. To quote one of their numerous former managers, they “will love it” if they could win this game and by doing so, play a part in sending us down. This is a game that we can’t afford to lose though and it’s a game that we really could do with getting three points from.’

‘Fairly sure Bruce is going to be the person to send us down – maybe some poetic justice there for how some of our fans treated him in the later days…’

‘Dreadful record at St. James Park, the side is dreadful, and all round this seems like a dreadful way to spend this evening.’

POST-MATCH

‘I have to ask. If Jack is an 80 million pound player, What is Saint maximin worth? Swap him with Jack and we win that game in my opinion. Our star needs to do more.’

‘Just not enough quality. Effort and endeavour but ultimately a point is not enough. This Newcastle team are sh.t.’

‘Newcastle were there for the taking. Sack him, put the tea lady in charge for the last 7 games.’

‘They wanted no part of that game after we equalized. Pity Hourihane’s last minute free-kick was so sh.te.

The bottom line though is that draws against bottom half fodder arent going to be enough.’

‘Newcastle didn’t realise that the game had started for the first 30 mins, and we still couldn’t score….and I hate Dwight Gayle.’

‘They were there for the taking and I’m very worried it will cost us dearly that we didn’t.’

‘This was a game we should’ve won. No question. Newcastle didn’t care one bit. How do we react to that? We become timid, as if we had more to lose than to win. Unbelievable.’

‘Disappointing result when they were there for the taking.

We sat back and let Bruce change things up, and let them dominate the game for a significant period of time before making any changes, as is typical.’

‘Absolute dog sh.t again against a sub-par Newcastle.

Smith can f.ck off.’

‘You just knew as soon as Gayle came on that he was going to score…..nice of our defence to make that really easy for him.’

‘I really like St Maximin. Wish we had a winger like that in our side.’

‘Every manager in the league likes him too. He’s too good for Newcastle.’

‘Probably the better team but undone by our customary defensive mistake.’

‘Sack Smith now, Time to plan for Championship. Don’t want this one dimensional manager in charge, he should’ve been sacked months ago.’

‘Point a fair result and at least we fought back, not 100% down yet but that was the one we needed to win.

Goals have dried up and can’t see where they are coming from, even Grealish is looking gun shy now.’

‘Rubbish again, just sack this clown before it is actually too late, Luiz motm again for me, grealish has done nothing in these 3 games.’

‘As soon as the commentator said that Carroll and Gayle hadn’t scored for 36 games combined or something ridiculous, we knew what was going to happen. The Villa defence didn’t need to make it so easy though.’

‘You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. Smith has been given an impossible job with the players he has. Our limitations have been clear in the games against Sheff Utd and Newcastle and that’s why we’ll be relegated. There isn’t anyone on the bench or any magic formation that’s going to make a difference.’

