Announced how much Newcastle United have paid in agents fees under Steve Bruce in last 2 windows

Wednesday has seen the total amount of agents fees paid by football clubs in England made public.

The decision was made a while ago by the authorities that all agents fees paid by top English clubs had to be made public in the need for transparency.

The period covers the last two transfer windows (Summer 2019 and January 2020) and represents all intermediary and agents’ fees paid by clubs during the specified period via the FA’s clearing account.

Remember, this is money paid to the middle men that is not just necessarily when buying players, plenty of clubs using agents to help sell players as well.

As well as the Premier League, the FA have also published details for the Championship, League One, League Two and even the National League.

Listed below are the official FA amounts for the Premier League and League One:

All intermediary and agents’ fees paid by Premier League clubs over the past year (Summer 2019 and January 2020 transfer windows):

A truly horrific £263m going in agents fees from Premier League clubs this season and as you can see, Newcastle United have spent a massive £9,010,554 in these past 12 months on agents fees. Presumably Joelinton and ASM responsible for much of that, although loans and free transfers can often carry ridiculous agents fees as well, so who knows what loans such as Lazaro and Rose cost in agents fees.

This makes NUFC the 12th highest of PL clubs, Liverpool and Man City with £30m and £29m respectively at the top.

Last season, Newcastle United spent £8,868,027 in 2018/19 on agents fees (out of an overall £260m spent by PL clubs), that also made NUFC 12th highest spenders.

As for our friends down the road in League One:

Last season (2018/19) League One saw just over £5.5m paid in agents fees, with Sunderland at the top with £2,873,033 laid out, more than half the overall total.

This time the Mackems have spent £1,346,373 out of a League One 2019/20 total of £3.9m, so ‘only’ a third of the overall total but a serious amount of money for a club in so much trouble.

(The agents fees total also includes money paid out when ‘work’ is done in terms of negotiating new contracts for existing players)

