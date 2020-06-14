News

Allan Saint-Maximin in good spirits as he is interviewed ahead of facing Sheffield United

Allan Saint-Maximin scored on Saturday as Newcastle beat Hull City 2-0 in a friendly.

The winger talking after the game and saying how much he is looking forward to playing a competitive match next Sunday, even though ‘It is a little bit difficult to play with nobody in the stadium.’

Allan Saint-Maximin scored his first ever Newcastle goal against Sheffield United, bizarrely, this was the result of an Andy Carroll cross and towering ASM header, the first goal as NUFC won 2-0 at Bramall Lane in December.

His second of two Premier League goals was also against a team in red and white stripes in March, the only goal of the game at Southampton just before the suspension of football.

That was Newcastle’s first double of the season and now next Sunday they could get a second.

However, Allan Saint-Maximin points out just how well Sheffield United are doing, if beating Aston Villa on Wednesday, the Blades will be in fifth place and just two points off fourth when coming to St James Park.

In contrast, Newcastle were in pretty dismal form when it came to results and goals, early in 2020.

NUFC have won only two of their last 11 Premier League matches and until Allan Saint-Maximin scored at Southampton on 7 March, Newcastle had gone almost seven weeks and over seven and a half hours of football, without a single PL goal.

Allan Saint-Maximin says the Newcastle team are all ready to start playing again and have been working hard in training. Here’s hoping that includes working hard on creating and scoring goals, as nobody has scored less PL goals than the Magpies this season.

Allan Saint-Maximin after Newcastle beat Hull on Saturday, talking to NUFC TV:

“Good work, 2-0 and I think it is good to win a friendly before we start against Sheffield [United].”

‘How much more competitive are games like this compared to training sessions?’

“It is a little bit difficult to play with nobody in the stadium.

“But we have to start like this and understand for sure that against Sheffield [United] everything will be different.

“That is why we work hard to be ready and play very good against Sheffield.

“I feel good, I try to improve, I try to help more my team and if I can help my team with assists or goals then I’m really happy.”

‘What kind of game are you expecting [next Sunday – 21 June]?’

“We know Sheffield are in a good position, in seventh place.

“We know we play against a good team and we have to do everything to score.

“We won the first game [at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United] but we know the second game will be much different.

“We want to do everything we can to win the game and go to 38 points.

“Every teammate will be ready to play this important game, we work hard in training and we are really happy to play with each other.”

