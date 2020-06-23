News

Alan Shearer selects Allan Saint-Maximin and one other ‘surprising’ Newcastle United player

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including two from Newcastle United after their displays against Sheffield United.

No surprise that Alan Shearer selects Allan Saint-Maximin after his MOTM display and scoring the opening goal.

However, the NUFC legend also picks Isaac Hayden in his PL team of the week.

Whilst wider praise was a little lacking, many Newcastle fans have commented on how Hayden bossed the midfield on Sunday.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester)

Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Craig Dawson (Watford)

Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace)

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Adama Traore (Wolves)

Danny Ings (Southampton)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Manager:

Ole Gunner Solskjaer (Crystal Palace)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 – Sunday 21 June 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 55, Ritchie 69, Joelinton 78

Sheff Utd:

Red card for Egan 50

Possession was Sheff Utd 54% Newcastle 46%

Total shots were Sheff Utd 7 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 Newcastle 8

Corners were Sheff Utd 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey (Schar 85), Ritchie (Yedlin 90+2), Almiron (Lazaro 85), Joelinton (Carroll 79), Saint-Maximin (Bentaleb 79)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gayle, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

