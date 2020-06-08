News

Alan Shearer says more to it than we know as midfielder set to leave Newcastle United

Alan Shearer has been talking about the issues surrounding Matty Longstaff’s likely departure from Newcastle United.

As things stand, in 23 days time the midfielder will be out of contract at NUFC.

It is widely reported that Serie A side Udinese have made a wages offer that Newcastle have refused to match, whilst other clubs are also said to be trying to sign the 20 year old.

Alan Shearer says that Newcastle have made the young midfielder ‘a very good offer’ if you believe what has been put out in the media…’ If the figures we’re hearing are correct then Newcastle have put a very good offer on the table. I understand their stance because you’ve got a 20-year-old who has not played much and wasn’t even in the equation at the beginning of the season.’

The thing is, we have been here so many times before under Mike Ashley. The owner refusing to pay the market rate wages to a player and then pushing out propaganda via friendly media, making out it is the player (Demba Ba, Danny Simpson etc) who is being unreasonable and greedy.

The reality is that agents know what various players are getting at other clubs and so will base their expectations on that.

There is surely something seriously wrong at a club when the only two decent prospects they have produced in years and who are lifelong NUFC fans, neither of them are willing to sign new contracts, as they find them unacceptable.

The vast majority of fans aren’t fooled and see this as simply Mike Ashley trying to rely on the fact that due to being NUFC supporters the Longstaff brothers will sign less than market rate deals and / or that this NUFC owner simply doesn’t value young local players coming through, nor how important they are to both fans and the future health of the club.

Sean Longstaff is still on a contract he signed in 2018 before he had kicked a ball in the Premier League, since January 2019 he has made 30 PL appearances and still Mike Ashley refuses to offer him a decent contract.

To top it all, with Newcastle absolutely desperate for strikers who can score goals, instead Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley bring in a central midfielder who hasn’t scored a single goal club football in open play (only penalties) since 2016.

Nabil Bentaleb has been really poor since arriving on loan and has significantly reduced the opportunities for the Longstaff brothers, Matty who has scored twice in six Premier League starts hasn’t played a single minute of PL football since Bentaleb came into the squad and indeed struggles to even make the bench now. Whilst Sean has only started two PL matches since Benetaleb started playing.

Is it little wonder that young local players think they have no choice but to move on, when the club’s owner refuses to allow market rate wages offers and then the head coach brings in a worse player on loan and picks him ahead of the two brothers despite playing so poorly?

Alan Shearer talking to The Sun:

‘I’m struggling to get my head around Matty Longstaff’s situation at Newcastle.

If he leaves at the end of his contract it will be a great shame because he’s a local boy and you don’t know what’s around the corner with the looming takeover.

For someone who has started just six league games, it would be a huge gamble to move to Udinese and I really hope it doesn’t backfire for him.

If the figures we’re hearing are correct then Newcastle have put a very good offer on the table.

I understand their stance because you’ve got a 20-year-old who has not played much and wasn’t even in the equation at the beginning of the season.

They feel they’ve offered him a lot of money, with increases going up and up each year, which he or his agent clearly doesn’t think is enough.

I’m sure there is more behind it than we may know but it’s a big risk for a local boy to leave the area and his football club for a team in Italy that could be relegated.

The Pozzo family own both Udinese and Watford, so I have seen that he could eventually end up there — but even so, it’s difficult to understand.

Longstaff must have his individual reasons as to why he is choosing to leave his club.

If he sees himself down the pecking order then it’s up to him to make himself first choice.

If you’ve got the belief in your ability then you will turn that around and you will eventually become a regular starter.

There’s still a little bit of hope he will stay but it’s sounding increasingly unlikely now – and what a shame both for Longstaff and Newcastle United.’

