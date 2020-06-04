News

Alan Shearer beats Thomas Muller, now up against Ibrahimovic in BBC Sport best European striker contest

An interesting distraction from BBC Sport on Thursday, as we all still await the return of football in two weeks time.

They are looking to find the best European striker of the 21st century so far.

BBC Sport journalists have shortlisted 32 players and they will face off in a knockout competition today (Thursday) until you pick the ultimate winner.

BBC Sport say that: ‘To be included on the shortlist, players must have scored at least 20 goals in three seasons and their international pedigree and success has also been taken into account.’

Throughout Thursday 4 June, BBC Sport are asking people to vote for their winners in each round.

This was the opening round and which 16 players qualified for the final 16:

Match 1: Kylian Mbappe v Harry Kane – Mbappe wins 58%

Match 2: Gareth Bale v Alessandro del Piero – Del Piero 72%

Math 3: David Villa v Romelu Lukaku – Villa 90%

Match 4: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar v Diego Costa – Costa 66%

Match 5: Antonio di Natale v Edin Dzeko – Dzeko 63%

Match 6: Thierry Henry v David Trezeguet – Henry 97%

Match 7: Zlatan Ibrahimovic v Andriy Shevchenko – Zlatan 76%

Match 8: Alan Shearer v Thomas Muller – Shearer 77%

Mach 9: Wayne Rooney v Michael Owen – Rooney 72%

Match 10: Henrik Larsson v Mario Mandzukic – Larsson 77%

Match 11: Patrick Kluivert v Francesco Totti – Totti 71%

Match 12: Cristiano Ronaldo v Ruud van Nistelrooy – Ronaldo 90%

Match 13: Luca Toni v Robin van Persie – Van Persie 90%

Match 14: Karim Benzema v Dimitar Berbatov – Benzema 66%

Match 15: Miroslav Klose v Robert Lewandowski – Lewandowski 78%

Match 16: Raul v Fernando Torres – Raul 70%

As you can see, Alan Shearer easily swept aside Thomas Muller with 77% support, Michael Owen ‘sadly’ not doing quite so well with only 28% against Rooney’s 72%.

For Alan Shearer though, a tougher contest awaits in the last 16:

Match 1: Kylian Mbappe v Alessandro del Piero

Match 2: David Villa v Diego Costa

Match 3: Edin Dzeko v Thierry Henry

Match 4: Zlatan Ibrahimovic v Alan Shearer

Match 5: Wayne Rooney v Henrik Larsson

Match 6: Francesco Totti v Cristiano Ronaldo

Match 7: Robin van Persie v Karim Benzema

Match 8: Robert Lewandowski v Raul

You only have until 1pm (Thursday) to vote for Alan Shearer against Zlatan Ibrahimovic (if that’s the way you want to vote) as well as any or all of the other last 16 contests if you want to.

Go HERE to vote and for more details.

Voting closes at 1pm and then at 1.30pm BBC Sport will announce who has made it into the last eight.

The planned schedule / voting for the rest of the day is then:

Quarter-finals – Voting starts 2pm and ends 3pm, with results announced at 3.15pm.

Semi-finals – Voting starts 3.30pm and ends 4.15pm, with results announced at 4.30pm.

Final – Voting starts 4.45pm and ends 5.30pm, with the result announced at 5.45pm.

