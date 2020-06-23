News

Alan Shearer admits he was ‘secretly worried’ about Joelinton on Sunday

Alan Shearer has been reflecting on Sunday at St James Park.

The NUFC legend thought it was a ‘very good performance’ but accepted that the red card for Sheffield United at 0-0, obviously helped set Newcastle on their way.

For the official Premier League site, Alan Shearer named Allan Saint-Maximin and Isaac Hayden in his PL team of the week.

However, he wanted to talk about another Newcastle player in this interview.

Joelinton had a feeble attempt at finishing a one on one in the first half but Alan Shearer was impressed with how the Brazilian reacted: ‘…he kept going, he kept getting into positions, worked very hard and got the goal. The goal that he and Newcastle deserved.’

Alan Shearer thinks that this result has banished ‘any talk of relegation’ with Newcastle 11 points clear of the drop with only eight games remaining. The bookies agreeing, punters able to get odds of 300/1 if they want to back NUFC still going down.

Aston Villa up next of course on Wednesday night but already Alan Shearer and all other Newcastle fans will have one eye on the FA Cup sixth round match next Sunday night.

Alan Shearer interviewed by Coral and asked how pleased he was to see Newcastle beat Sheff Utd 3-0:

“Well you sound so surprised, I wasn’t surprised at all (laughs).

“Yes I was, I thought it was a very good performance, obviously a great result.

“We benefited from the sending off and rightly so, two yellow cards, and Joelinton got his goal.

“We were secretly worried when he [Joelinton] went through one on one in the first half, fluffed that big opportunity.

“But to his credit, he kept going, he kept getting into positions, worked very hard and got the goal.

“The goal that he and Newcastle deserved.

“So to score three and to get three huge point, which should banish any talk of relegation now for Newcastle.

“It was a great day for Newcastle.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0 – Sunday 21 June 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 55, Ritchie 69, Joelinton 78

Sheff Utd:

Red card for Egan 50

Possession was Sheff Utd 54% Newcastle 46%

Total shots were Sheff Utd 7 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 Newcastle 8

Corners were Sheff Utd 4 Newcastle 2

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden, Shelvey (Schar 85), Ritchie (Yedlin 90+2), Almiron (Lazaro 85), Joelinton (Carroll 79), Saint-Maximin (Bentaleb 79)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gayle, Muto, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

