5 Newcastle United players are doubts for Sheffield United match – Report

The Newcastle United players have now been back in training for over three weeks now.

The NUFC squad returned to the training ground on 19 May 2020 for training in small socially distanced groups, then built up to full contact training.

The latest stage of the progress saw an internal 11 v 11 training game at St James Park on Saturday, which was then followed by a more competitive first friendly against Middlesbrough.

The game taking place at the NUFC training ground and United came back from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2, thanks to goals from Muto, Almiron and Joelinton.

That friendly match saw most of the squad playing a part, however, there were a number of Newcastle United players noticeable by their absence.

The Chronicle now reporting that five of them are potentially struggling for the Sheffield United match in 10 days time.

They say that both Matty Longstaff and Sean Longstaff have picked up knocks and that is why they couldn’t take any part in Tuesday’s friendly win over Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, there are also doubts about another three players who weren’t in a position to play any minutes on Tuesday.

Fitness doubts surround Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll (what a surprise), with that trio also doubts for the Premier League restart.

It won’t be so much of a problem if Newcastle have a number of players unavailable for the restart but with four matches spread over the opening 11 days of restart, it would be a significant blow if there are limited options to chop and change in this busy period of matches.

If Newcastle United by some chance did make it to the FA Cup final, they would face 12 matches in total over the course of 42 days, that final on Saturday 1 August.

