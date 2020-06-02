News

2 Newcastle United players verbally agree to extend contracts – Report

On Tuesday, George Caulkin revealed that Lee Charnley had made contact with three Newcastle United players via their agents.

The club wanting to extend their stays at St James Park, with the trio set to be out of contract in three weeks time, with current deals ending on 30 June 2020.

The man from The Athletic saying that contact was made in the first week of June with representatives of Andy Carroll, Matty Longstaff and Javier Manquillo.

Caulkin detailing that Lee Charnley had told the players’ agents about ‘the prospect of extended deals, as well as asking them to sign short-term extensions that would allow them to figure in Newcastle’s final nine league matches.’

The report said that the move was to try and deal with both short-term and longer-term issues, as uncertainty surrounds the club with no takeover confirmed as yet.

As things stand, the three players would be only still available for the Sheffield United and Aston Villa Premier League matches, plus the Man City FA Cup match, before their current deals end. George Caulkin adding that time is running out and ‘All three players’ futures must be resolved by June 23’.

The report making this point about the NUFC trio as well; ‘Although nobody at Newcastle questions the professionalism of Carroll, Longstaff or Manquillo, there is a recognition that without the carrot of a longer contract, it may be difficult to persuade the trio to put their bodies on the line for a temporary extension, potentially leaving the squad small and vulnerable to any injuries.’

Now on Saturday with only 10 days remaining until that 23 June deadline for extensions to be agreed, the Northern Echo have now reported that their information is that two of those three players have ‘verbally agreed’ extension.

The newspaper says that Javier Manquillo and Andy Carroll have agreed to stay until the 2019/20 season is concluded and it is hoped those new short-term deals will be signed early this coming week.. However, they add that Mike Ashley is not willing to agree to any new deals that would extend beyond the current season, as we all wait for the conclusion of the Newcastle United takeover.

As for Matty Longstaff though, the Northern Echo understand he is set to leave Newcastle for Udinese at the end of the month and has almost certainly played his last game for NUFC.

