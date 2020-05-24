Opinion

Which 8 Newcastle United players should be kept after the takeover? Vote now

The question we are asking today is: ‘Which 8 Newcastle United players should be kept after the takeover?’

It is now 45 days since the seller and bidders passed the relevant papers to the Premier League and fans still left waiting for confirmation that the PL process has been successfully concluded.

However, nothing to suggest that the deal will be blocked for any reason.

Seemingly more a combination of the amount of work involved and the fact that the Premier League have to be seen to be giving the matter a significant amount of time to consider, as well as the fact they are also working on getting the 2019/20 season up and running once again.

However, what about when / if the takeover is concluded.

Which Newcastle United players do you see as the core that should be kept, for the new owners to build on?

We are asking you to name your eight choices from the 32 listed below (including players on loan at NUFC and loaned out by Newcastle) that you think are the best players to keep.

***Voting is now finished, go HERE to see the intriguing results of 24,000 votes from 3,000 Newcastle fans.