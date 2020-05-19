Opinion

What will happen if Newcastle United takeover goes ahead as opposed to if it doesn’t

I was a little bit stunned when I saw a recent poll about the Newcastle United takeover.

It was on The Mag and over 4,000 fans voted, with a little over half thinking we will still have Mike Ashley owning the club whenever the 2020/21 season kicks off.

I was a little stunned by this.

I know it is frustrating and I understand why supporters are getting anxious BUT I am still very confident that this Newcastle United takeover is going ahead.

However, after all these years of nonsense under Mike Ashley, I can’t blame people for expecting / fearing the worst.

What it did get me thinking about, was how the club will look after a takeover, compared to the horrors of it not going through, for whatever reason.

MANAGER

After a takeover

New owners will go out and get the best possible manager to progress the club in the coming years.

Only people with the best looking CVs and / or potential considered

No takeover

Steve Bruce given a new extended contract as reward for doing as he is told and not complaining about having no say on anything of importance, particularly transfers in and out

BOARD

After a takeover

A board of directors instantly appointed and tasked to come up with strategy and long-term plan to radically improve the club on and off the pitch.

No takeover

The club will continue without a board, Lee Charnley still named as the one nominal director for legal reasons. Will continue to hold board meetings with himself.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

After a takeover

Best possible person to be appointed as Managing Director, leading a newly assembled talented team to run the club and carry out the strategies and plans decided by the board of directors.

No takeover

Lee Charnley continues to be named as the sole executive working at the club. In charge of counting paper clips with the real power / influence held by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct inner circle when it comes to running NUFC, particularly Justin Barnes.

MISSION STATEMENT

After a takeover

To make the club as successful as possible on and off the pitch and look to become stronger and stronger with each passing season. Proper investment to be made in all key areas of NUFC to help achieve this.

No takeover

Try to survive in the Premier League will lowest possible spend whilst promoting Mike Ashley’s retail empire as strongly as possible.

ATTENDANCES

After a takeover

Every Premier League match sold out (once fans allowed back in and waiting list for season tickets.

No takeover

Having to give fill 10,000 empty seats by giving away 10,000 free season tickets in 2019/20 is a situation that will only get ever worse.

ST JAMES PARK

After a takeover

Intensive feasibility studies looking at every possible way to expand St James Park and / or looking at a new stadium. A club that can fill the stadium in the Championship (average over 51,000 in 2016/17) clearly needs a far bigger capacity under new ambitious owners. Possibilities include buying back the land at Gallowgate that Mike Ashley bought from club and then sold to developers for personal profit.

No takeover

As per the past 13 years, spend nothing on SJP unless forced to. If decide not to give away 10,000-20,000 free season tickets, may decide to close off upper parts of the stadium to make stadium look fuller next to Ashley’s adverts.

MERCHANDISE

After a takeover

Newcastle fans to spend fortunes on official club merchandise, especially official replica shirts, happy to put money into an ambitiously ran club.

No takeover

Most supporters to continue boycotting official club merchandise, no clarity on the club’s relationship with Sports Direct when it comes to merchandise. Fans to continue instead ordering fakes from overseas and / or retro shirts, or at worst, replica kit from non-Ashley controlled retailers.

BUYING PLAYERS

After a takeover

A professional new set-up with ambitious transfer budget, looking to buy the very best players in positions that the team / squad needs to improve. The manager to be the key person in this process and having the final say on all transfers in and out.

No takeover

The manager (head coach) to have no say on any transfer in and out. Mike Ashley deciding which players are signed, taking absolutely no account of which positions are most in need of strengthening and whether these are the right signings. Any player could be sold even if it would be a disaster for the team.

***Obviously all of the above are before you even get to playing and winning games, competing and trying to win things. We have a real sliding doors moment and if the doors slam shut with no takeover, this above shows what we have to ‘look forward to’ if Mike Ashley remains.

