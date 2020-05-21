Opinion

Warning Warning – BBC Sport have chosen and are going to show 50 ‘Greatest’ FA Cup moments

Who could have guessed that when we got to FA Cup final day, Newcastle United would still be in the competition?

Yes, it is (what should have been) FA Cup final day on Saturday but of course nothing to see.

Football suspended just as Newcastle United were preparing to play Man City in the quarter-finals. With leagues having to inform UEFA by Monday at the latest how they intend to complete their 2019/20 seasons, we should shortly get more info on the Premier League plan, as well as what will happen with the outstanding FA Cup games.

To fill Saturday’s FA Cup void, BBC Sport came up with a great idea.

‘Every football fan will have their own memories of the FA Cup – the greatest knockout tournament in the world.

The 2019-20 final should have been taking place this weekend but obviously that’s not possible at the moment. But you can still get your Cup fix. In conjunction with a programme to be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday – FA Cup’s 50 Greatest Moments – we’ve taken a trip through the archives to bring you – in reverse order from 50 to one – the competition’s ultimate iconic moments.

You can watch in full at 13:15 BST (part one) and 15:45 BST on Saturday and we’ve given you a flavour of each one below.’

I say ‘great idea’ but sadly it is poorly executed.

Their choice of the very best number one ‘greatest / iconic moment’ isn’t even from a final. Somehow picking Ryan Giggs’ goal in the 1999 semi-final replay against Arsenal. A brilliant goal yes…BUT how on earth can that be ranked as greatest or most iconic than all of the goals that have been scored in and / or won FA Cup finals?

Even worse than that is our local interest…

Sunderland have one entry in the top 50 and that is their flukey win over Leeds in 1973, that is ranked as the 10th greatest ever FA Cup moment.

Newcastle United, the (once) famous FA Cup fighting club, despite no wins in 65 years are still ranked seventh when it comes to winning the FA Cup with six victories. However, NUFC only manage one entry in this BBC Sport greatest ever 50 moments.

You are probably wondering which one of the 1950s finals have been chosen, maybe Jackie Milburn scoring what at the time was the quickest ever FA Cup final goal, or what about the brilliant footage of Supermac scoring the two goals against Burnley in the 1974 semi-final…

No, rated the fifth (thankfully not placed very top) greatest ever FA Cup moment and Newcastle’s only inclusion by BBC Sport is…

(5) Ronnie Radford’s wonder strike

Hereford United 2-1 Newcastle United (FA Cup third round replay, 5 February 1972)

What happened?

Hereford United, then of the Southern League, had to enter the competition in the fourth qualifying round and then drew 2-2 away at top-flight Newcastle in the third round proper.

In the replay, Malcolm MacDonald scored for Newcastle in the 82nd minute, before Ronnie Radford’s long-range effort three minutes later made it 1-1. Then, in extra-time, substitute Ricky George snatched a winner for the underdogs.

Why is it remembered?

You knew it wouldn’t be long before you saw Radford’s wonder strike from 35 yards – it is one of the most iconic goals of the FA Cup. The muddy pitch, the one-two, the sweet strike, the pitch invasion, the arms above the head outstretched in celebration, the commentary from a young John Motson in his first game for the BBC. Incredible.’

Maybe best to avoid BBC Sport altogether on Saturday afternoon, or at the very least be ready to switch over for a few minutes after number six is shown.

