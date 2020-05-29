Opinion

Wait for confirmation of Premier League safety the hold up on Newcastle United takeover?

The last time I wrote to the Mag, we were in the throws of another Newcastle United takeover saga.

At the time I was working in Singapore and there was a rumour that a takeover was being planned, backed by buyers from there.

Of course, this was just press speculation and did not come to fruition.

Again we seem to be the subject of wild press speculation and I thought that I might put a different slant on all of this, since there seems to be a glaring omission from the twists and turns of the articles written, which are simply going over the same ground.

Having given this some thought, I am now of the opinion that the Premiership have given the OK to the deal in principle and the hold up is due to the fact that Newcastle United is still not mathematically safe in the Premier League.

Whilst this opinion is simply speculation, a number of supporting arguments could be put forward as follows.

The premiership have commented, essentially stating that they could not say anything which might jeopardise the deal.

Newcastle are not mathematically safe.

Mike Ashley has a deposit which gives exclusivity to the buyer and a bonus to the seller if things don’t work out.

We have a current manager, who on the face of it, may no longer be required.

We have a team of players who’s futures are far from certain.

Given all of this, would you as a buyer risk 300 million pounds if you thought that the team may be relegated?

The sooner we get the required points for safety it would seem the better.

I could be wrong, but hey, half of the world’s press seem to be in that position as things stand.

