Two Newcastle matches amongst six Premier League games Police require at neutral grounds – report

Friday morning brings news of Premier League games to be played at neutral grounds.

Thursday saw confirmation that games are scheduled to kick off again with all 92 matches shown on live TV.

That official confirmation came alongside reports claiming that most games would be played at the usual / intended home and away venues, albeit behind closed doors with no fans allowed. However, it was also said that a minority of matches would almost certainly be moved to neutral stadiums.

This morning, the usually reliable Ian Herbert has revealed that his information is that six Premier League games, including two Newcastle ones, have been identified by Police as needing to be moved to neutral grounds.

Writing in The Mail he lists:

Man City v Liverpool

Man City v Newcastle

Man Utd v Sheff Utd

Newcastle v Liverpool

Everton v Liverpool

Then whichever match where Liverpool can take the title.

Obviously a lot of the focus on this topic has been about Liverpool games and their fans.

I personally don’t believe there is a need for any of the Premier League games to be played at neutral venues and everybody, including Liverpool fans, should be given the chance to show this to be the case.

Not sure why any need for our game at Man City to be included in any neutral stadium list, whilst the final game at home to Liverpool, do they honestly expect loads of scousers to travel up and stand outside St James Park???

These are the nine NUFC Premier League games that remain:

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Newcastle v West Ham

Manchester City v Newcastle

Watford v Newcastle

Newcastle v Tottenham

Brighton v Newcastle

Newcastle v Liverpool

Plus of course we are waiting on news of when Newcastle v Man City in the FA Cup will be played and where…

