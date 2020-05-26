Opinion

This argument against Mauricio Pochettino coming to Newcastle United can’t be taken seriously

Along with Rafa Benitez, Mauricio Pochettino has been the most regularly talked about as Newcastle’s next manager.

It is taken for granted amongst the Newcastle fanbase (in a poll on The Mag, 98% of supporters said Steve Bruce should be replaced after a takeover) that the imminent new owners will want to appoint a top class credible new boss.

The question then is, who the Saudi PIF financed bidders see as the best option of being the Newcastle United manager who can lead the club in this new ambitious era?

However, when it comes down to it, one pundit questions whether Mauricio Pochettino would be seen as good enough to get the Newcastle job.

Danny Murphy speaking to Talksport:

” If you want success quickly, you need the best and when Liverpool brought in Rafa Benitez in 2004, his biggest attribute was that he had won the league in Spain.

“Tottenham want silverware, the fans want silverware, so they bring in Mourinho and paid the earth for it because everywhere he has gone he has won silverware.

“Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t, so he needs a club who are a bit like him, which is progressive, on the way up, something that’s going to take a bit of time.

“Newcastle have been talked about and I understand that…but if Newcastle’s owners have got that much money and they want success now, would you give the job to Pochettino?

“He has never won a trophy.”

It is easy to justify why Mauricio Pochettino is streets ahead of Steve Bruce in terms of credibility, Bruce has never once in his management career finished in the Premier League top eight whilst in his six full seasons in the English top tier, Pochettino has always finished top eight.

So what about though Mauricio Pochettino against the credible alternatives that have been put forward for the job?

Well compared to people who have won trophies, it is of course obvious to recognise that Mauricio Pochettino is only in the relative early days of management at a top level.

Only 48, the Argentine boss’ record is that after a couple of years learning the ropes with relative minnows Espanyol in Spain, Pochetettino then took over Southampton in 2013 and in his only season there they improved from 14th in 2012/13 to 8th under the new manager.

Mauricio Pochettino then completed five full seasons in the Premier League with Tottenham (who finished 6th in 2013/14 before he took over) and his team then finished 5th, 3rd, 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

So four consecutive Champions League qualifications and of course a CL final appearance in 2019, all of this achieved despite Tottenham giving Mauricio Pochettino a far lower budget than other ‘big six’ rivals for transfer fees and wages.

Winning trophies is of course important but to suggest that Pochettino shouldn’t be considered because he hasn’t notched that first one yet, is ridiculous.

I find it incredible when you see some alleged Newcastle fans claiming that Mauricio Pochettino wouldn’t be a credible choice on this basis, madness!

No doubt these are the kind of people who would agree with out enemies that Kevin Keegan wasn’t anything but brilliant for Newcastle when building a team that finished 3rd, 6th, 2nd and 2nd.

I think bottom line is that if / when Newcastle have their new owners, with ambition and proper budgets, I would happily take either Rafa Benitez or Mauricio Pochettino to take NUFC forward.

