News

The FA have released official statement giving dates for FA Cup quarter-finals, semi-finals and final

On Friday morning, The FA have released an official statement giving dates for when the remaining seven FA Cup games will be played.

The four quarter-finals, including Newcastle v Man City, will be played on Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June.

Semi-finals then on Saturday 11 July and Sunday 12 July, with the Final on Saturday 1 August.

A slight surprise as it had been heavily reported that the quarter-finals would be midweek.

So as things stand, there would only be one full programme of Premier League matches on the weekend of Saturday 20 June, before then a weekend dominated by the FA Cup.

All the FA Cup games will be shown live on TV, as will the 92 PL matches.

Official statement from The FA:

‘We have today agreed a provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup, which has been on hold since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Following the announcement that the 2019-20 Premier League season will provisionally restart on Wednesday 17 June, the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals will now take place over the weekend of Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June.

The Emirates FA Cup semi-finals will take place across the weekend of Saturday 11 July and Sunday 12 July, with the Emirates FA Cup Final on Saturday 1 August.

Further information on venues and timings will be announced in due course.

“We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup,” said our chief executive officer, Mark Bullingham.

“The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

“This has been a difficult period for many people and, while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”

The schedule for the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals, which was originally drawn on 9 March, is:

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United’

