Opinion

The 9 step ‘Fit and Proper’ test for journalists to pass when covering Newcastle United Takeover

I suppose your pre – Newcastle United Takeover hopes and fears depend on whether you are an optimist or a pessimist.

The four week timescale guide has now been reached and I know there is a pandemic.

However, the Owners and Directors Test is meant to be factual and relatively straightforward, free from morals or opinion.

With Newcastle United prospective beneficiaries of a ‘land of milk and honey’, there has been plenty opposition, opinion and attempts to actually derail the deal.

Would this happen to an affluent London club? I think we all know the answer to that one.

As you read this, there will be articles on human rights, TV piracy and the dangers to the future of the EPL, springing up from desperate pundits and journalists.

I’ve just read that most Newcastle fans of any moral fibre are against the deal, really? Sorry, this is desperation and jealousy and I so hope it all goes through next week as reported.

I’m not going to go over old ground in detail but would like to mention hypocrisy of the highest order.

A huge slice of the media should be ashamed, what about:

Qatar getting the 2022 World Cup

Russia hosting and providing hospitality to the media at the last World Cup

Sheffield United owned by Saudis

Manchester City (and PSG) owned by UAE with Qatar, UAE human rights anything but perfect, being Saudi’s Partners in the Yemen conflict

Arsenal’s stadium being named The Emirates

Chelsea owned by a Russian who isn’t even in the UK now

Manchester City and Manchester United’s sponsorship deals

The best of all being the Boxing with the Anthony Joshua fight in Saudi Arabia, all the journalists accepting ‘fantastic luxury and hospitality’

Then there are the arms and ammunition that the British Government sell to Saudi Arabia

On and on……(that’s me).

Well I hope this goes ahead but if it doesn’t I would hate to think of the repercussions on Tyneside and surrounding area, life is hard enough.

Good luck, stay safe and let’s get this thing done!

