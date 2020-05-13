Opinion

Stunning result after fans asked if Mike Ashley will still own Newcastle United when 2020/21 season starts?

On Tuesday, we asked Newcastle fans the big question: ‘Do you think Mike Ashley will still own Newcastle United when the 2020/21 season starts?’

The deal is widely reported to be now with the Premier League for them to carry out their checks.

However, nerves are fraying for many with it now approaching five weeks since the Premier League were passed the various papers by Mike Ashley and the bidders.



It is natural for all Newcastle United fans to be cynical and/or sceptical, as we have been here so many times before, only for the reports/claims/bids to fade away.

However, what do supporters think will happen?

We actually gave Newcastle fans three options to choose from, many thanks to the 4,158 supporters who voted:

54.3% (2,258 fans) ‘Yes Mike Ashley will still be owner for start of 2020/21 season’

26.6% (1,104 fans) ‘No and new owners will take control in May 2020’

19.1% (796 fans) ‘No but new owners won’t take control until after May 2020’

I must admit, I found these results astonishing.

I usually pride myself on being able to have a pretty good guess on the results of any poll we run but this one…just didn’t see it coming.

I understand the frustrations of fans with the wait on the Premier League but never did I think that a majority (54.3%) would believe Mike Ashley will still be here when the 2020/21 season kicks off.

A minority of 45.7% of fans thinking we will shortly see the back of Mike Ashley, though only 26/6% thinking that will happen this month.

To be honest, if the takeover doesn’t happen within these next 18 days I would be worrying as well!

I honestly think that we are days away from the Newcastle United takeover happening, no matter how much attention the media try to grab by running stories claiming all kinds of issues may stop it being completed.

This is one time when I hope the majority of Newcastle fans are proved wrong.

