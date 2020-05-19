Opinion

Steve Bruce makes bizarre claim as Newcastle United return to training

Steve Bruce is back at the training ground today.

The Newcastle players also back, returning at staggered times over the course of Tuesday afternoon.

Safety measures including advance testing for the virus and turning up ready to train, with players socially distancing as they train in small groups of five or less players.

Ahead of the start to training, Steve Bruce has spoken about the past couple of months and this beginning of a return to action.

The NUFC Head Coach says that since early March: ‘It has been a tough time for everybody and my personal view is that if any time the country needed a lift, it is now.’

I couldn’t agree more, the quicker the Premier League is back playing, the better for everybody.

This weekend we saw the Bundeliga successfully return, a very professional set-up seeing a smooth return to playing, showing the Premier League the way forward.

However, I find another claim from Steve Bruce simply bizarre…

I have a feeling that we must all have really bad memories and have forgotten what happened earlier this year before the virus brought football to a halt.

Steve Bruce stating: ‘It’s sod’s law as we were in our best form’, in reference to when football was suspended.

In the final game (before suspension) Newcastle did indeed beat Southampton 1-0, though that was playing against 10 men for almost the entire game and the goal came with only 11 minutes remaining, the first effort on target of the second half.

Indeed, when beating Southampton on 7 March 2020 with that late goal, it was the first Premier League win since 18 January 2020, plus Allan Saint-Maximin scoring the winner against the Saints, was embarrassingly the first PL goal Newcastle had scored in seven weeks! Newcastle had also managed to crawl into the FA Cup sixth round but were massively helped by Championship club West Brom playing their reserve side.

The extended form before that win at Southampton was just as bad, in 10 Premier League games Newcastle had lost five, drawn four and won only the one (fortunate late win over Chelsea).

I am looking forward to a return to football (even if only behind closed doors) and will be in an especially good mood if / when the NUFC takeover happens.

However, I can do without yet more of Steve Bruce returning to his usual drivel of trying to mislead people, it is about as convincing as Boris Johnson and his government when they keep claiming how successfully they have dealt with this virus crisis.

Steve Bruce talking to NUFC TV:

“The word unprecedented has been used so many times now.

“It has been difficult, it was difficult to just say: ‘Lads the game [Sheffield United at home] is off tomorrow, we will be in touch’.

“We didn’t think [at that point] that the whole world would be shut down.

“We have faced a pandemic in our lifetime and let’s hope it is another 100 years before we have another one – it has been bloody hard work hasn’t it?

“A difficult time to reflect and we have all been worried about when we get started again.

“It is difficult, it is a rollercoaster managing Newcastle, I can say that now but I am really enjoying it.

“It’s sod’s law as we were in our best form [when football was suspended].

“We had just changed formation and we had a wonderful result at Southampton and could have won by five or six on the day.

“I am a Geordie managing my hometown club and how great is that…? For that, I will keep working away.

“It has been a tough time for everybody and my personal view is that if any time the country needed a lift, it is now.

“How good would it be to see a couple of Premier League games rather than a cookery programme or quiz game?”

