News

Source makes very strange claim about Newcastle team as confirmation player has missed training

The Newcastle team returned to training a week ago, as the Premier League began their route towards getting back to playing football.

All of the squads back training with the hope of restarting playing in June to finish off the 2019/20 season behind closed doors.

However, it has now been revealed that one player wasn’t able to join in with training last week.

The Daily Star report saying Danny Rose had a calf problem but hopes to join in with training this week.

That injury news was an add-on to the main thrust of the article, which was that the players supposedly want Steve Bruce to remain as Head Coach after the takeover, rather than bringing in a top class manager such as Mauricio Pochettino or Rafa Benitez.

The Daily Star quoting a club source who told them about the mood of the players: ‘…everyone feels the team was in a good place when football stopped and there has been real progress here.’

How bizarre.

In the final game on 7 March 2020 before football was suspended Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 (though that was playing against 10 men for almost the entire game) but that was the first NUFC Premier League win since 18 January 2020.

The extended form before that win at Southampton was just win in 10 Premier League games ,Newcastle losing five, drawing four and winning only the one, that fortunate late win over Chelsea.

Whilst that ‘good place’ and ‘progress’ is also just a little undermined by the fact that when Allan Saint-Maximin scoring the winner against the Saints, it was embarrassingly the first PL goal Newcastle had scored in seven weeks!

The truth is, nobody has scored less than Newcastle in the Premier League despite £80m spent on three attacking players in 2019. Whilst in the Premier League, NUFC fans see it as massive luck for Steve Bruce that the Newcastle team aren’t in the relegation zone, so many games where points have been picked up when the Magpies were second best.

The feeling amongst supporters is that Steve Bruce may well be popular with players but much of that to do with them having it easy under Bruce compared to the more professional and disciplined Rafa Benitez regime.

That feeling backed up by Danny Rose revealing he couldn’t believe how easy life is at Newcastle, finding he got up to three days off training a week when he arrived at Newcastle on loan, compared to one at the most under Pochettino at Tottenham. Matt Ritchie also pointing to how easy life is under Steve Bruce, saying in an interview how Jonjo Shelvey regularly plays golf three times a week.

Daily Star report:

‘One source said:

“Steve [Bruce] is popular with the players and a lot of them would be very disappointed if he left.

“Of course, footballers are accustomed to managers coming and going but there is a great rapport between management and players.

“There’s a great atmosphere within the club.

“In fact, we’ve even had some lighthearted banter about the whole situation and what may happen to the gaffer if and when the takeover is finalised.

“But everyone feels the team was in a good place when football stopped and there has been real progress here.”

