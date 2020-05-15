News

Sky Sports – Newcastle United takeover at ‘final knockings’ as Mike Ashley and Amanda Staveley kiss and made up

An interesting update on the Newcastle United takeover from Sky Sports.

The broadcaster stating that the deal is at the ‘final knockings’ as fans await the long anticipated news.

Sky Sports report that pretty much all the work has been completed on takeover and that a key part of that has been a repaired relationship between Mike Ashley and Amanda Staveley.

When Amanda Staveley was fronting a previous bid to buy NUFC back in 2017, Ashley ended up labelling her as a ‘waste of time’, putting the blame on Staveley for no takeover happening.

Sky Sports now saying that sources in the Amanda Staveley camp have told them that the pair have now ‘kissed and made up’, which has helped the deal to progress smoothly.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for the broadcaster and states that a deposit of around £17.5m has been paid by the Saudi PIF financed bidders to secure the agreement and now only two things need to happen.

One of those is of course the approximate £285m to be paid by the bidders, as the balance of the deal price, once the PL process is complete.

Sky Sports aren’t anticipating any problems in terms of that Premier League process but say that things will take as long as they take. Warning that whilst early reports claimed between two and four weeks for the checks and approval to be given, this type of deal can potentially take months to be approved and then completed. The report saying that the virus situation hasn’t helped in terms of the Premier League getting the work done on the Newcastle United takeover.

It is understandable that with the takeover having been with the Premier League for over five weeks now and so much nonsense in the media, that fans will get anxious.

However, all we are seeing now are the same issues endlessly produced as potential new obstacles to the deal, when in reality they are simply recycled. The human rights issues in Saudi Arabia and claims of TV piracy, neither of which will, in my opinion, come anywhere close to preventing the takeover. These are not new issues and have been around for years, it would be quite extraordinary if the Premier League attempted to block the takeover using either issue as the reason. Something which surely would see legal action taken by the Saudi PIF bidders.

