News

Sheffield United release official statement after Companies House changes spark Newcastle takeover frenzy

Thursday morning saw changes at Companies House regarding Sheffield United.

Those changes for the Blades sparking excitement for many Newcastle fans.

With the Premier League still not having announced approval of the Newcastle United takeover, NUFC supporters believing that these Sheffield United filings at Companies House, could be the sorting out of an obstacle that was preventing the takeover being passed by the PL.

One of the numerous reasons put forward in the media as to potentially leading to a block being put on the Saudi PIF Newcastle takeover, was a supposed conflict of interest due to Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud owning Sheffield United.

The reasoning being that as a relation of Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud (the key man in the bid to buy Newcastle), it would be a conflict of interest in the Saudi relatives owning two PL clubs.

That always seemed a bit far-fetched, as the pair are only cousins AND they have many other cousins as well.

However, with the NUFC takeover dragging on, many people are prepared to believe all kinds of things.

Following the Companies House update, many Newcastle fans believed that it showed Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud didn’t own Sheffield United any longer. The updates on the Companies House site weren’t that clear and so maybe no surprise that some supporters this mean the removal of any potential conflict of interest in the ownership of the two clubs.

Now on Thursday afternoon Sheffield United have been forced to release an official statement clarifying exactly what changes have been made at the club, saying they had ‘received a number of questions’ concerning the Companies House updates.

Newcastle United are not mentioned but fair to assume that most of the media approaches to Sheffield United, have been regarding it potentially impacting the NUFC takeover.

The actual truth of the matter isn’t quite so exciting.

Sheffield United confirming that there is actually no change at all in terms of ownership.

Instead it was simply a housekeeping exercise regarding paperwork to make it absolutely clear that Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud does indeed own the club.

As for Newcastle fans, a case of back to constantly checking for updates and reading other conspiracy theories as to why the takeover hasn’t been announced as yet.

Sheffield United official statement:

‘Sheffield United has received a number of questions in relation to filings with Companies House that were made today (Thursday 21st May 2020) by the Club and its direct parent company, Blades Leisure Limited.

The Club confirms that there has been no change in ownership of the shares in either The Sheffield United Football Club Limited or Blades Leisure Limited.

The filings at Companies House were made to allow Companies House to accurately reflect that ownership on the public record and not to disclose any change.

Accordingly, H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud remains the ultimate owner and controller of Blades Leisure Limited and its subsidiary, The Sheffield United Football Club Limited.

The Club expects that the public record will be updated by Companies House to reflect the filings referred to above in the coming days.’

