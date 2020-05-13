News

Serie A clubs announce date to restart 2019/20 season as consensus builds amongst European leagues

The 20 Serie A clubs met earlier today via video conferencing.

Top of the agenda was predictably the topic of trying to complete the outstanding matches of this 2019/20 season.

The Bundesliga are set to restart this coming Saturday (16 May), with a schedule of games that would see them complete the season by the end of June, assuming no serious obstacles present themselves.

Ahead of today’s Serie A meeting, the Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced that the government were happy for the 20 clubs to resume group training as from Monday (May 18).

Asked to vote on when they want the season to resume, four Serie A clubs voted for Saturday 20 June and sixteen for Saturday 13 June. That decision communicated to the Italian government and pending their approval.

A Serie A statement declaring after today’s meeting:

“Regarding the resumption of sporting activity.

“In accordance with the decisions of the Government and in compliance with the medical protocols to protect players and all involved personnel, the date of (Saturday) June 13 has been indicated for the resumption of the league.”

In Spain, the squads are back training and the La Liga President Javier Tebas has revealed this week that they are also aiming for the weekend of Saturday 13 June for games to resume.

Completing a clean sweep of the five major European leagues (apart from Ligue 1 who saw their season forced to end prematurely by the French government), that same (Saturday 13 June) weekend is the one been aimed for. The UK government indicating support for sport to be played behind closed doors as from the start of June.

It is reported that Premier League squads are set to be tested later this week in advance of a return to training next week, although no official confirmation of that so far.

