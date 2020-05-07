News

Salomon Rondon has a message ‘From the jungle’ for Newcastle United fans

Salomon Rondon has always said it wasn’t his choice to leave Newcastle United, forced out by Mike Ashley along with Rafa Benitez.

Quite incredibly, Mike Ashley determined to get rid of Newcastle’s player of the year and world class manager, just so he could push through his own agenda by taking back tight control of all decisions.

Salomon Rondon only started 30 Premier League games last season yet was directly involved in 18 goals, scoring 11 and 7 assists.

Mike Ashley was determined, for whatever reason, to bring in £40m (£43m according to Ashley) striker Joelinton instead of allowing Rafa to buy Rondon for £16.5m, forcing Benitez out to do so and bringing in a patsy in Bruce who agreed to have no say on major decisions, particularly transfers.

Salomon Rondon has always said he loved his year at Newcastle and when asked in February (see below) if he would still consider coming back to St James Park: ‘If Newcastle made me the offer, I’d definitely come back!’

Now Rondon has been reminiscing about the great memories from his final month at Newcastle United:

Salomon Rondon via Twitter:

“Good morning from the jungle.

“The buzz at St. James’ Park in our last battle at home (3-2 defeat to Liverpool).

“The big final-day game (4-0 win at Fulham) and being named Player of the Season…

“What great NUFC memories this month (May) brings back!”

He scored in that epic 3-2 thriller against Liverpool when Newcastle had more than matched them, then appropriately scored the very final goal in the very final minute of the season when Rafa’s team won 4-0 at Fulham. Newcastle ending the season with the fifth best form in the PL over the final 16 games of the season.

Good morning from the jungle. 🦍🤙🏾The buzz at St. James’ Park in our last battle at home. The big final-day game and being named Player of the Season… What great @NUFC memories this month brings back! #tbt pic.twitter.com/n6jPvCJArU — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) May 7, 2020

Salomon Rondon interviewed back in February 2020 with The Athletic:

Leaving Newcastle United:

“It’s about decisions and it wasn’t my decision.

“If Newcastle had offered me a deal, if they’d said ‘Do you want to stay here?’, then of course I would have stayed.

“To be honest, last season was the best I’ve ever had.

“Not just because I scored goals, but because everything around me was so right, from the school of my children, to the city, the people, my family being happy. I was working really hard in every training session to be in the team and I did everything properly for that. I was playing. Everything was perfect.”

Joining Newcastle:

“I was in Miami on my holidays when Rafa first called me.

“I turned to my wife and whispered, ‘Oh my God, it’s Rafa Benitez!’ I said — very cool — ‘yes, hello Rafa, hi, how are you?’ He told me he’d tried to buy me for Newcastle but instead they were going to get me on loan. I wasn’t worried; I just wanted to go. ‘Don’t worry Rafa, I’ll be there.’

“I put the phone down. And then I said to my wife, ‘ARGHHH! RAFA BENITEZ!’

A return to Newcastle United?:

“If Newcastle made me the offer, I’d definitely come back!”

