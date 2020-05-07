Opinion

Salomon Rondon and not Philippe Coutinho needs to be first signing after Newcastle United takeover

Why I would buy back Salomon Rondon for Newcastle

There has been much talk over the last few weeks, as takeover talks have intensified, about the calibre of player that the club can expect to bring in once we have the Saudi money in the bank.

Frankly, it’s been silly season, with the latest story / transfer doing the rounds in the media is Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

Unfortunately, even if we do have the money to do deals like this in the near future, any potential ramifications from Financial Fair Play are likely to mean that our spending will have to be more considered than perhaps many fans would like.

Rather than buying a whole new first eleven, our approach will likely have to be far more considered and a gradual building process that leads to long-term improvement.

The area where we are clearly most lacking is at the top of the pitch, where the signings of Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton have failed to replace the goals lost when Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon left the club last summer.

While Saint-Maximin has shown flashes of the player he could be and seems worth persevering with, I think we’re all agreed that Joelinton is never going to make a success of things on Tyneside.

Which is why one of the first moves I would make, whenever a transfer window opens again, would be to try and bring Rondon back to Newcastle.

Although he is now 30, he was hugely impressive during his one season with us and would be able to slot straight back into the system at the top of a front three.

He would also be a significant improvement on our current options and would be a great short-term option until the new ownership/manager have time to bed in and identify the long-term targets they really want to bring to the club.

Although Salomon Rondon would likely command high wages, his transfer fee would be relatively low in today’s market and even if we were to sign another striker as well, he would be an excellent back up option for the new manager to have.

It’s a move that would be a no-brainer for all parties.

