Robbie Elliott explains why Sir Bobby Robson is his ‘inspiration’ – This is quality

Sir Bobby Robson is still much missed.

A great Newcastle United on and off the pitch.

Robbie Elliott has now been explaining why Sir Bobby is his inspiration.

Left-back Elliot was one of the best group of young players Newcastle United have produced in living memory, for most of us anyway.

Robbie Elliott eventually leaving for Bolton in 1997.

In a surprise move, Sir Bobby Robson in 2001 went in and signed the Geordie defender, bringing him back home where he spent another five years at St James Park.

Amongst a number of great memories after coming back to NUFC, one of the stand out ones was the 4-3 win at Leeds. Robbie Elliott scoring one of the goals as he sent Sir Bobby’s team top of the Premier League at Christmas 2001.

Here are a few extracts of an excellent interview Robbie Elliott has done with The Coaches’ Voice, explaining why Sir Bobby Robson is his inspiration.

Robbie Elliott speaking to The Coaches Voice:

Done deal:

‘For me, there was nothing better than hearing from Sir Bobby that he’d like to take me back to the club I considered home. The call was nothing too serious or tactical. It was just Sir Bobby being Sir Bobby – getting to know you.

It was a done deal as soon as I picked up the phone. I certainly hadn’t expected to play for a guy who had managed the likes of Barcelona and England.

I was very nervous, but he put me at ease straight away – the way he spoke to you was so relaxing. You felt like you already knew him, which is a crazy thing to say when you don’t and it’s your first conversation.’

Respect:

‘I went through a season not playing at Newcastle, but I still totally respected him because he treated me like a human. He’d speak to me, give me an answer if I asked a question, and be honest.

Other managers can’t get enough of you when you’re in the team, but if you’re not playing or you’re injured, it feels like you don’t exist. But that was never the case with Sir Bobby.’

Humour:

‘Enthusiasm’ is the word that really strikes home. He was always in his tracksuit on the training field, joining in, and very hands-on.

He always brought energy, and always wanted energy and the highest standards in everything, but he could also be funny. It didn’t involve him telling jokes; it was a subtle humour. You just found him funny.’

Mentality and strength:

‘The crazy thing is, after I’d retired and read his book, I learned what he was going through at Newcastle with his cancer – at the time, you would not have known for one minute. There was never any complaining, and nothing slowing him down.

The mentality and strength to go through what he did and continue to be at the top of his game was just incredible. He went through it on numerous occasions, and he fought it off. That was him – always looking forwards and positive, never backwards.’

Loved:

‘There’s not many managers who leave clubs and are still loved – and I mean loved – like he is. In every city we went to, it really was mind-blowing.

But that’s the power of Sir Bobby.’

