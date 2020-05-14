Opinion

Richard Keys, Geordie Shore, Miguel Delaney…Roll up for a front seat at the Newcastle United takeover

Takeover? What takeover?

How’s the Newcastle United takeover going did you say? Well your guess is as good as mine at this stage!

The media coverage surrounding Newcastle’s takeover has been the completely unprecedented.

The fact that every man and his dog has an expected opinion and conclusion date, tells you everything you need to know.

The issue we have as a fan base is two fold.

Firstly, after 13 years of austerity, two relegations and countless stabbings in the back to our fan base, we will take any pinch of positivity and run with it.

I’ve joked with numerous friends that the level of of investigation from fans, whether this be companies house or plane spotting, would be welcome within MI5 for future terrorism investigations when this is all said and done.

Unfortunately for us, we are dealing with only one crook and danger to society, Mike Ashley, and even his own staff don’t know what is going on in his head.

You would be hard pressed to find an advocate for Lee Charnley within our supporters, but it shows the level of respect Ashley has for him, that even he doesn’t know what is going on.

The reality of the current worldwide pandemic brings me to the key second point.

If you want to sell a product, you publicise it to the market.

In the case of newspapers, radio and sky sports, there currently isn’t a football conversation to discuss. Outside of when the league restarts, what is there to talk about?

Whether you are a one series wonder contestant on Geordie Shore, or every Newcastle fan’s favourite Middle East correspondent, Richard Keys, they discuss Newcastle because we as a fan base are desperate to listen, or at the very least find out what they know.

I would encourage you to look on YouTube at the Bein Sports page and you can spot clearly the videos that include Newcastle United. On average, their dinosaur coverage generates a couple of thousand views. Anything surrounding Newcastle United will generate hundreds of thousands of views through either direct viewing or sharing on twitter.

We’ve all read enough over the past few weeks to generate decent understanding of the Geopolitical situation over there.

Why does Keys continue to discuss Newcastle, why does Miguel Delaney constantly talk about how bad we are for accepting Saudi money, despite the hypocrisy surrounding their own circumstances?

Because it sells papers, clicks and views!

Whether we like it or not, our passion is manipulated by the media for their own benefit, whether the information they share is correct, wrong or indifferent.

Do I think a Newcastle United takeover will happen?

Yes, but that doesn’t stop me going through twitter every day, looking for an ounce of positive press or update.

The main reason I do this?

Because like so many of you I am currently suffering from a combination of desperation for change and having far too much spare time on my hands from this pandemic.

A time for patience is required (no, I don’t have any either) but ultimately what choice do we have? Let’s not expect the club to show us any respect and communicate!

Keep those #Cans cold and it will be the sweetest beer you’ll ever drink.

