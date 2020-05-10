News

Richard Keys expects Newcastle United takeover approval this week ‘Mike Ashley has a lot to answer for’

Richard Keys has had yet another go at the imminent Newcastle United takeover on Sunday.

The disgraced presenter even making one or two valid points…

We are so used to seeing Richard Keys back Mike Ashley and have a go at the Newcastle fans.

However, on this occasion he has turned on the NUFC owner when it comes to this Saudi PIF deal: ‘Mike Ashley has a lot to answer for if the deal goes through.’

Interesting as well to see Richard Keys declare: ‘I expect the Saudi deal will get the nod of approval this week.’

No great surprise though that his main focus yet again is on behalf of his employers beIN Sports, repeating the claims of the Saudis allegedly facilitating TV piracy and his belief that the takeover shouldn’t be allowed to go through.

No doubt many Newcastle fans (and indeed those who support other clubs as well) will be amused to hear Richard Keys bemoan: ‘What a sad, unprincipled world we live in.’

His final message for both Newcastle fans and the Premier League ahead of this impending takeover is: ‘Be careful what you wish for Mr [Richard] Masters [Premier League CEO]. And all of you on Tyneside.’

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog:

‘Of course the PL has got another. massive issue to decide on this week. Does it waive through the Saudi led takeover of Newcastle? Before going into a bit more detail – let me say this – if it does, it will never again be able to mount a winnable case against Piracy. Stream away guys.

For getting on for four years now, the Saudi Govt has supported the theft of intellectual properties owned by the beIN Media Group.’

‘People say to me ‘aren’t you scared of the Saudi’s? Should you really be saying what you do?’ Scared of what? The Sovereign Fund buying Newcastle is a separate entity to the Saudi Govt. Or at least that’s the basis of the argument that’s being made so that the takeover can be waived through. Of course that’s nonsense – but just to be sure – I’m not thinking of jumping off my balcony any time soon – nor do I have plans to visit any Saudi Embassy!

Mike Ashley has a lot to answer for if the deal goes through – and if half a dozen Sports Direct outlets open in Riyadh over the next few weeks then we’ll all know what it was really about. I’ve said for months that there’s another deal on the table – and the Daily Mirror’s article a week ago proved me right. The American, Henry Mauriss wants it and he’s not short of a few bob. Surely that deal would suit the Toon Army? Why not? It would get the PL out of a tight corner, that’s for sure.’

‘I expect the Saudi deal will get the nod of approval this week. If so – good luck to everybody connected with the club. As for the rest of us – as I said – stream away. What a sad, unprincipled world we live in. Be careful what you wish for Mr Masters. And all of you on Tyneside.’

