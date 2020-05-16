News

Richard Keys – ‘Exclusivity has lapsed’ on Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover

Richard Keys is at it again, talking about the Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover.

As usual, it is laughable what he has came out with.

Difficult to believe that somebody can come up with so much nonsense in so few words.

The one thing he does get right is that the takeover hasn’t happened as yet, even though he predicted it would happen this past week.

With regard to the Saudi PIF bid, Richard Keys states that ‘The exclusivity has lapsed’ on their move to buy NUFC.

Absolute rubbish, agreement has been reached between Mike Ashley and the Saudi PIF financed bidders, a deposit or £17m paid to secure that deal, with now only waiting on the Premier League to confirm the deal has gone through.

Richard Keys states ‘There is another bid on the table’, referring to a tabloid story a few weeks ago claiming Henry Mauriss was willing to pay £50m more than the Saudi PIF £300m deal.

There was very little detail in that ‘exclusive’ and no follow up, no quotes from anybody. It looks like a classic case of Keys picking one of the countless newspaper stories and then presenting it as fact.

No Newcastle fan I have spoken to, thought it was anything but the usual nonsense. Richard Keys claims Henry Mauriss has ‘plenty of money’ but when you searched online for details it certainly didn’t suggest he was a billionaire, indeed, even in the original tabloid story it talked of Mauriss and his backers, so not even they were claiming he was a big hitter who could do the whole deal himself, if of course there was even one crumb of truth in the story anyway…The Reuben brothers are minor partners (10%) in the Saudi PIF bid, but they alone are worth close to £20billion.

Richard Keys states Henry Mauriss ‘would be the perfect replacement for a Saudi bid’, based on exactly what???

Another classic sees Keys return to his favourite subject on behalf of his beIN Sports bosses and the alleged TV piracy.

Richard Keys referring to the robbery and assault on Dele Alli at his house this week, saying that if the NUFC takeover was allowed to happen, it would be the same as allowing those who robbed the Spurs player to sell what they took from him in the house robbery!

Richard Keys on ‘Keys and Gray show’:

“I thought at the start of the week it [Saudi PIF Newcastle United takeover] might go through, but it hasn’t.

“The exclusivity has lapsed.

“There is another bid on the table, Henry Mauriss of Clear TV in the US.

“I…I’m not sure anymore whether this deal is going to get done.

“Mauriss has plenty of money.

“He would be the perfect replacement for a Saudi bid were it be the case that that bid is turned away.

“This is not a deal that should be done because you cannot reward theft [in reference to allegations of Saudis facilitating TV piracy].

“What do we do?

“Do we allow those that mugged Dele Alli this week to sell the watches for a profit?

“It is the same thing and shouldn’t be allowed.”

