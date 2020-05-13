Opinion

Reported 10 Premier League clubs could block Newcastle United Takeover – Laughable and desperate

It is now reported that a number of other Premier League clubs could be set to band together to block the Newcastle United Takeover.

Reported as an ‘exclusive’ (when are they claimed to be anything else…), it is claimed that: ‘at least ten other sides have concerns about the league ratifying the £300million deal to buy out Mike Ashley.’

The report continuing: ‘They could now group together in a show of force and demand the Premier League board to block the sale on the basis of commercial concerns amid a piracy legal battle.’

Well, amidst some pretty fierce competition, this might have just qualified as the most embarrassing blocking the Newcastle United takeover story, that the media have come up with, so far…

Bottom line is that the NUFC takeover is with the Premier League for them to do their legal checks behind closed doors and the media know absolutely nothing. So they have to fill in that void with endless made up nonsense.

It is really laughable, the newspapers running exclusives on why the Newcastle United takeover isn’t happening, then next thing seamlessly switching to stating that agreements are in place for Bale, Cavani, Koulibaly etc etc to arrive at NUFC once the takeover is confirmed.

I don’t for one second think there is an ounce of truth in this story anyway but just consider what they are claiming anyway.

The PL clubs are going to ‘demand the Premier League to block the sale’…is this even possible to do? The Premier League have a set of rules on ownership of clubs and whether pass as fit and proper owners, so if Newcastle’s imminent new owners do tick all thee boxes of the PL tests, do clubs then have some kind of extra right to then block somebody buying another club? Any reason that could be put forward by them was surely already considered in the rules that clubs have already got in place.

I would be amazed if there was any legal basis for these (imaginary!) 10+ clubs being able to block new owners taking over, IF the PL’s own rules have already said they are fit and proper to take over Newcastle.

Even if you actually believe any of this nonsense. any major Premier League decision needs the backing of 14 clubs to go through. So would there really be 14 of the other 19 clubs willing to go these extraordinary lengths to stop another club carrying out their own private business?

Then, even if you got to the point of this actually succeeding in blocking the Newcastle United takeover, I think safe to say that the Saudis would absolutely hammer the Premier League with legal action.

The original source appears to be ‘The Sun’ for this nonsense and no doubt plenty of you will react with ‘that says it all’ but with the media the way it is now, this daft nonsense is now being repeated by so many others as fact!

The Sun report:

‘UNREST is growing among Premier League clubs about the proposed Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle.

SunSport understands at least ten other sides have concerns about the league ratifying the £300million deal to buy out Mike Ashley.

They could now group together in a show of force and demand the Premier League board to block the sale on the basis of commercial concerns amid a piracy legal battle.

And the delay is leading to Sports Direct chief Ashley to start considering whether he should look for other takers as he looks to cut his losses and get out of football.’

