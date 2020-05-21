News

‘Reliable Middle East sources saying the Toon takeover has been given the go ahead’ – Journalist

An official announcement of the Newcastle United takeover is imminent, according to John Richardson.

Richardson is a big Newcastle fan and currently writes for The Mirror.

Using his Twitter account, the journalist states that ‘reliable middle east sources’ are now saying that the Premier League have given the go ahead after passing all their checks.

It is exactly six weeks ago today, when on Thursday 9 April both Mike Ashley and the Saudi PIF financed bidders passed the relevant paperwork to the Premier League.

The consensus in the media at the time was that this Premier League process would take up to four weeks, so it is no surprise that so many Newcastle fans are feeling a ‘little’ frustrated.

The truth is though that surely this Newcastle United takeover was never going to be waved through quickly.

Who knows exactly how much work was / is needed by the Premier League’s legal team to check over this deal but one thing for sure, when it comes to how it looks from the outside, the PL had / have to be seen to be giving it plenty of time to go over it. Especially with the intense media spotlight due to the Saudi PIF involvement.

John Richardson via his Twitter account:

“At last!!

“Reliable Middle East sources saying the Toon takeover has been given the go ahead.

“An official announcement is imminent.”

So is John the one who proves to have the ‘reliable sources’…? Well, you pay your money and take your choice.

Another Newcastle United supporting journalist has given his verdict and he goes for next week’, Neil Custis of The Sun Tweeting this on Thursday morning;

“Understand the NUFC takeover has been delayed as Premier League concentrate on ‘operation restart’ but good chance things will be resolved next week.”

No surprise then to see Newcastle fans turn to George Caulkin of The Athletic, generally seen by most Newcastle fans as the most reliable source of news, especially on the takeover, with seemingly goof links to the buying side via Amanda Staveley.

When asked, George Caulkin Tweeted this Thursday morning:

“For now, it’s as we were: they’re still waiting for the official call from the PL.

“To clarify, as of last (Wednesday) night it was still with the PL – I’m sure of that.”

A news report on Saudi state news channel Al Ekhbariya has circulated on Twitter, with many Newcastle fans claiming it as confirmation that the Premier League have approved the takeover.

The news report talking about the Premier League having given ‘the green light’ for the Newcastle United takeover to be completed BUT in the report, it also shows an article from The Express newspaper, which is claiming the same thing (that the takeover has been given the ‘green light’). It is not entirely clear but it very much looks like the news report is using the newspaper as the basis of their story and with the Express being pretty much the worst of all for reliable NUFC coverage, I’m not getting too excited by that.

My personal view, for what it is worth.

Is that the takeover is going to go ahead and when we do get confirmation of it, it will be via an official announcement of it, rather than leaked in advance.

Which doesn’t make the waiting any easier but is simply the reality, in my opinion….

