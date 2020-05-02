News

Rangers official statement: Announce they have now finally freed themselves from Mike Ashley

Rangers supporters are celebrating on Saturday.

Back in June 2017, Mike Ashley sold his shareholding in the Glasgow club.

However, due to crippling (for Rangers) contracts long ago signed before the current club owners took control, the Sports Direct retailer continued to exert a massive ongoing negative impact on their retailing operation.

Terms of contracts massively weighted in favour of Ashley and his businesses, plus massive numbers of Rangers fans refusing to buy official merchandise and/or from official club stores due to Mike Ashley set to profit from it.

With TV money minimal in Scottish football, the retail operation / merchandising is massive for a club like Rangers, along with ticket money.

Rangers releasing an official club statement on Saturday, revealing that they have managed to at last break away from Mike Ashley and Sports Direct: ‘Rangers will begin the 2020/21 football season with a new kit and retail operations partner, following the conclusion of all existing contracts.

James Bisgrove, Director of Commercial and Marketing said: “The club is incredibly excited to introduce its new kit & retail partner to Rangers supporters world-wide imminently. This represents a clean slate and marks the start of a new era in the club’s commercial retail operations. The partnership will be a significant step forward in Rangers’ recent history.”

Rangers fans never had the misfortune of Mike Ashley owning their club in total but no doubt his involvement has done massive damage.

Newcastle fans now counting the days until the takeover, when everything crossed, all ties with Mike Ashley will be cut.

Rangers official statement:

‘Rangers are delighted to be moving forward into the new 2020/21 football season with a committed and valued family of club partners.

The continued support for our football club, especially in this challenging time is greatly appreciated. We are indebted to their loyalty.

As the world’s most successful football club, we firmly believe in setting the standard within Scottish sport, both on and off the field.

32Red, part of the Kindred group, will continue as the Principal Partner for a seventh consecutive season. As of next season, 32Red’s sister brand Unibet will be introduced into the partnership. We are proud that this partnership stands as one of the most successful within UK football.

Rangers continue to forge strong relationships with both domestic and international brands, with top tier ‘Official Partners’, Utilita, Konami (Pro Evolution Soccer 2020), Carrick and DCP.

The partner family will be completed by Coca Cola, Molton Brown, Tennent’s, Sporting Pay, CTM, Clarity Sports, Turnberry, Fan Logic, A Friend and Rangers Protect. The width and depth of our commercial partnerships continues to grow in anticipation of our 150th anniversary year, with a number of new partners to be introduced over the summer months.

Furthermore, Rangers will begin the 2020/21 football season with a new kit and retail operations partner, following the conclusion of all existing contracts.

The Megastore at Ibrox will undergo a significant renovation over the summer, once the appropriate Government guidelines allow.

A further update and announcement will be shared with supporters in the coming weeks.

Rangers Football Club and its partners wish to extend our continued thanks and appreciation to all key workers. We trust that our supporters and their families continue to stay safe and healthy throughout this difficult time.’

