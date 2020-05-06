Opinion

Premier League players continue to live in a bubble – Now one says only play once there is a vaccine

The idea that many Premier League players aren’t quite on the same wavelength as the rest of the people, continues to be backed up with comments to the media.

As the return of football appears to be drawing closer, more and more Premier League players are speaking out.

Last week Sergio Aguero said that the majority of Premier League players are ‘scared’ about returning to play football ‘because they have children and families.’

The Man City striker saying that as things stand he is in lockdown at home with his girlfriend and safe from all but a remote chance of infection, whereas if he has to return to training and playing (work!) that would change.

Now his countryman Manuel Lanzini has said similar, claiming it would be ‘crazy’ for Premier League players to go back to playing until there is a vaccine for the virus.

Yet again we have a situation where certain Premier League players seem totally unaware of what the reality is for ordinary people.

Do they not appreciate that there are millions and millions of people who also worry about their ‘children and families’ but for them they have had to continue working to support their families, whether that is in supermarkets, corner shops, working in the food supply chain in factories making PPE and so on, never mind those on the frontline in the NHS.

After this lockdown period eases, we will all have to return to work, or else we won’t have jobs to go to. That is economic reality, government can’t / won’t continue the furlough scheme for very much longer and Premier League players can’t think that economic reality doesn’t apply to them as well.

They can’t think it is ok for millions of other people to have to work and they can sit at home indefinitely.

As for Lanzini saying about only returning to work once there is a vaccine. That is just ridiculous, even at best estimates a widely available vaccine won’t be available for a year or so AND there is a real chance they will never be able to produce a ideal vaccine for this virus. There are other viruses where they haven’t managed to do so.

Premier League players are out in the open air doing their jobs, will be extensively and repeated tested and pampered as usual with every precaution taken to make sure as far as possible they are ok, a level of care and protection that 99% of us could only dream of when returning to work or already working through this virus situation.

Yes Premier League players should expect every reasonable precaution to be taken BUT they can’t expect to stay safe at home picking up fortunes still, when everybody else is back doing their work.

The Bundesliga is expected to restart this month, with La Liga and Serie A likely to kick off in June, whilst an announcement by Boris Johnson on Sunday is widely reported to be going to give the Premier League the green light for football next month as well.

Manuel Lanzini speaking to the Argentinian Radio Continental a reported by The Mail:

“For me, it would be crazy for the Premier League to resume until there is a vaccine to protect you.

“If you ask me if I want to play, obviously [yes], but you need to protect others.

“I wouldn’t start [the Premier League again] now.”

West Ham have allowed players to use their training ground, especially those who live in an area where it is difficult to carry out the individual training programmes prepared by the club and Manuel Lanzini commented on that as well:

“I have an hour to do the work that the coach left me, I’m only with a distant partner.

“In the club [at the training ground] we are with one or two people.

“We cannot use the facilities or the changing rooms and we have to be changed (in advance).

“They believe the league will return and next week we would train [in groups of] five and in two weeks, the whole group.”

