Premier League official statement released as 4 biggest European leagues all commit to finish season

The Premier League held their latest meeting today.

The 20 clubs connecting by video conferencing on Friday.

The clubs once again talking but acknowledging that whilst they put together potential plans on finishing this 2019/20 season, it will only be able to happen once medical and governmental approval is given.

The 20 Premier League clubs did though collectively reaffirm their determination to finish this season.

With Ligue 1 ending their season this week with games still outstanding, it was rumoured a domino effect could then happen with the other ‘big five’ European leagues.

However, in England, Germany, Italy and Spain, all the top tiers are still determined to play out the remaining 2019/20 matches behind closed doors. With their governments all supportive of trying to help that happen.

In France, the clubs were forced to end their season by the French government. After sorting out final league placings based on average points won per game, a number of Ligue 1 clubs are now threatening legal action.

As well as the Premier League meeting and statement today, the 20 Serie A clubs also met and agreed / reaffirmed their commitment to playing the remaining games.

Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino:

“Of course we want to play football, it would be against nature to say otherwise. Those who have a profession would always like to continue to do it, if it will be possible while respecting health standards and protocols. We will strictly adhere to government advice, as we have always done. They can be sure of our constructive and collaborative spirit.”

Meanwhile, in Spain the government have approved a protocol for sporting activity, which paves the way for La Liga clubs to begin testing players on Monday with a view to the clubs returning to training the following week. La Liga hoping to able to play games starting in mid-June, if the virus situation continues to improve and allow it.

As for Germany, the Bundesliga clubs have been back in training for a number of weeks and the government are scheduled to make an announcement on Wednesday (6 May). If they say yes, the Bundesliga have a plan in place to start playing within two or three weeks time.

Fingers crossed that we will all see football again in the near future and providing no major setbacks, the Premier League will be able to watch and learn when the Bundesliga kicks off first, helping their preparations for restart.

Premier League official statement:

‘At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed possible steps towards planning to resume the 2019/20 season, when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

It was reiterated that the thoughts of all are with those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the Premier League’s priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community.

The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers.

The League welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

No decisions were taken at today’s Shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding “Project Restart”.

It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted.

The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government’s support.’

