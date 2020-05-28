News

Premier League official statement confirms kick-off times when games restart in 3 weeks time

The Premier League have confirmed that matches will kick off again on 17 June, just so long as the health / political situation allows it.

A meeting of the 20 clubs on Thursday seeing agreement to play games 100 days after the last (9 March 2020) match before football was suspended.

In their statement (see below), the Premier League also confirmed that all 92 remaining league games will be on live TV.

Whilst the Bundesliga are showing all games live, they have a lot of them played at the same time as other games, using streaming / various channels.

For the Premier League though, when they have a full weekend programme of matches they are showing them all at completely different times as follows.

So if you want, you can watch all 10 matches live!

Maybe best to get some liquid refreshment in….

Premier League planned schedule of games on a weekend…

‘Friday 20:00

Saturday 12:30, 15:00, 17:30; 20:00

Sunday 12:00, 14:00, 16:30; 19:00

Monday 20:00′

Premier League official statement:

‘Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, postponed due to the Carabao Cup final, will now take place on 17 June, followed by a full match round beginning on Friday 19 June.

Due to COVID-19, matches will take place behind closed doors.

All matches shown live in UK

Shareholders also approved a proposal that would see all 92 remaining matches broadcast live in the UK by the League’s existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said:

“Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June.

“But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.

“Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.

“The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters.

“It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.

“We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season.”

The planned kick-off times in the UK for live matches will also differ from the traditional times.

Scheduled kick-off times

Weekend matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Friday 20:00

Saturday 12:30, 15:00, 17:30; 20:00

Sunday 12:00, 14:00, 16:30; 19:00

Monday 20:00

Midweek matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Tuesday 18:00; 20:00

Wednesday 18:00; 20:00

Thursday 18:00; 20:00

