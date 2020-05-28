News

Premier League official site report finds Martin Dubravaka ‘busiest’ and best goalkeeper this season

An interesting new report has underlined just how badly things could / would have gone for Steve Bruce, if Martin Dubravka hadn’t been available.

An absolute bargain when Rafa Benitez paid £4m for him, the Slovakian keeper has been outstanding.

Two Premier League teams have scored a paltry 25 goals each this season in 29 matches. On of them (Norwich) is rock bottom with only 21 points, whilst the other (Newcastle United) is relatively comfortable in 13th place with 35 minutes.

Statistics which suggest something has been very positive for NUFC at the other (defensive) end of the pitch.

The official Premier League site has published a new report looking at who have been the top PL goalkeepers this season.

As you can see, this season’s busiest goalkeeper has been Martin Dubravka, the Slovakian international making 117 saves in total, fully 13 higher than the next (Arsenal’s Leno).

When it comes to most saves from shots in the box, once again the NUFC keeper is way in front with 80. Nine ahead of second highest Ryan (Brighton) and 17 ahead of third (Foster at Watford).

Those stats showing on average that Martin Dubravka makes a fraction over four saves per PL match and just a fraction under on average saving three per game from shots in the box.

Since brought in initially on loan by Rafa Benitez, Dubravka has now made 79 PL starts in a row, showing him to be also very reliable when it comes to availability.

Also, according to Opta’s Goals Prevented metric, which looks at the quality of on-target shots a goalkeeper has faced, Martin Dubravka has denied an extra 8.7 goals from finding the back of the Newcastle net.

That figure is the second highest among all top-flight goalkeepers, only Guaita fractionally higher.

The overall stats pointing overwhelmingly to the NUFC keeper having been the best in the Premier League this season.

Without Dubravka, Newcastle would surely have been in the relegation zone.

