Premier League club confirms their player was one of two new positive virus cases

The Premier League are regular testing players and staff as part of safety measures as they attempt to move towards restarting the season in June.

Ahead of the players resuming training last week the first set of test results showed six positives from 748 tests.

Those testing positive were from three clubs, three were non-playing staff from Watford and Burnley and the only player named was Watford’s Adrian Mariappa, with the other two from an unnamed club and nothing made public as to whether they were players or not.

Saturday saw the Premier League release a statement (see below) on the results of the latest round of tests, very encouraging as it showed only two coming back positive from 996 tested.

No extra details given apart from the two testing positive were from two different clubs.

However, on Sunday we have seen it confirmed that from the 1,744 tests carried out so far, there are at least two players amongst them.

Bournemouth releasing a brief statement to say that one of the two to test positive in the second wave of tests is one of their players, though they haven’t named him.

The Bundesliga have now been successfully training and then playing matches for the past seven weeks and the Premier League test results so far, point to football in England returning for matches in June to start playing the remaining matches of the 2019/20 season.

Bournemouth Official Statement on Sunday:

‘AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19, following the club’s second round of testing.

Medical confidentiality means the player’s name will not be disclosed, and the club asks for this to be respected.

In line with Premier League protocols regarding positive tests, he will self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date.

Following strict adherence of the Premier League’s return to training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week.’

The Premier League statement on Saturday announcing latest round of virus tests:

“The Premier League can today (Saturday) confirm that on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

