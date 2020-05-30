News

Premier League announce perfect test results on Saturday as prepare to play matches again

The Premier League have released the results from the latest round of virus testing

A total of 1,130 players and staff were tested in the fourth round of testing and not one single positive test. The news reported by both BBC Sport and Sky Sports.

Brilliant news as the Premier League moves towards playing football once again in 18 days time.

Today’s news means that now there has been an overall total of 3,882 tests on Premier League players and staff, with only 12 positive results for the virus.

The four rounds of testing so far showing:

First round was 748 tests and 6 positive.

Second round being 996 tests and 2 positive.

Third round was 1,008 tests and only 4 of them positive.

Fourth round was 1,130 tests and 0 positive.

Bizarrely, some people on social media pointed to the (very low) positive results (in the early rounds of testing) as evidence of why football shouldn’t return soon.

Quite amazing, I bet 99% or more of people working in any other industry would love to have the kind of safety / protection measures Premier League players are getting, where else will all your workmates get tested a couple of times every week to help keep everybody else as safe as possible?

The Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week.

The 17 June is when Premier League games are set to restart and England is one of only 21 European countries who plan to have competitive football matches back up and running before the end of June.

