Premier League announce latest test results ahead of key Thursday meeting

The Premier League have released the results from the latest round of virus testing

A total of 1,008 players and staff were tested in the third round of testing and only four positive tests.

Those four Premier League players and / or staff who tested positive must now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

The relatively very low number of positive tests means that today’s key Premier League meeting can now look ahead with a high degree of confidence as they move towards playing competitive games again.

Wednesday had earlier brought confirmation that phase two of ‘Project Restart’ had been unanimously agreed by the 20 PL clubs, and so we will now see players begin to “train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising unnecessary close contact”, the league announced.

So far, only 12 people have tested positive from 2,752 tests across the league. Bizarrely, some people on social media pointed to the latest positive results (four from 1,008) as evidence of why football shouldn’t return soon. Quite amazing, I bet 99% or more of people working in any other industry would love to have the kind of safety / protection measures Premier League players are getting, where else will all your workmates get tested a couple of times every week to help keep everybody else as safe as possible?

The Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week and the capacity increased from 50 to 60 tests available per club for the next (fourth) round of testing.

The decision to return to contact training was agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, the League Managers’ Association (LMA) and the government.

The next step in the near future hopefully, will see the third phase of Project Restart include a step towards normal training and a build-up to playing competitive games.

Today (Thursday) will sees the Premier League hold a key meeting(s), to agree a start date for playing games and a full scheduled fixture list to try and complete the season.

Wednesday night saw the Bundesliga complete yet another full round of fixtures behind closed doors, showing the way forward for the Premier League. Like in England, the German top tier had nine full rounds of league fixtures to complete and they have now completed three of them, scheduled to end the league season now by the end of June.

The Premier League originally looked to have a restart date on the weekend of Saturday 13 June but now the following weekend (Sat 20 June) is looking more realistic, with Saturday 27 June at the very latest, all being well.

The Premier League will also today consider other matters such as clarification on extending loan player availability beyond the end of June, as well as whether changes can be made to the 25 man senior PL squads that each club had to announce after the January transfer window.

All Bundesliga clubs have played at home either once or twice and there have been no problems caused by large gatherings of fans, as the police were insisting would be the case in the Premier League.

It is understood thankfully that there is now acceptance amongst the police and government that supporters are not going to stand en masse staring at a football ground, instead of watching the games live on TV at home. So neutral grounds are very unlikely to be used now, unless there is felt to be a special need for a particular match.

