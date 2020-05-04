Opinion

Poll shows 98% of Newcastle United fans don’t want Steve Bruce to stay as Manager after takeover

The question we were asking fans on Sunday was: ‘Who do you want to be Newcastle United Manager when the 2020/21 season starts?’

The Newcastle United takeover still excitedly / anxiously anticipated by the fans.

The deal now with the Premier League with papers submitted by both Mike Ashley and the Saudi PIF financed bidders.

That process expected to take roughly a month, which should see an announcement in early May, any day now…

Whilst there is the inevitable speculation about players who could potentially be signed, the question of who will be the new owners’ choice of Newcastle United Manager is surely the most important, as it will guide so much of what then happens under the new regime.

We could have added any number of names to the list, with the media inventing supposed interest in a new candidate every day.

However, we limited the choice to the three most talked about by journalists – Mauricio Pochettino, Steve Bruce and Rafa Benitez, just to get a snapshot of what the Newcastle fanbase is thinking.

Very interesting results with all votes (3,754) now counted:

39% Mauricio Pochettino

59% Rafa Benitez

2% Steve Bruce

So basically, a 60/40 split in favour of Rafa over Mauricio Pochettino.

The 2% backing for Steve Bruce illustrates just how out of step the media are in repeatedly pushing Bruce’s claims of keeping the job, simply to get attention / clicks and a reaction from Newcastle supporters.

