Player power move to keep Steve Bruce at Newcastle United – Report

Sunday morning has seen Newcastle fans reading a new ‘exclusive’, which states that the players are desperate to see Steve Bruce remain as manager (head coach?) after the takeover.

All kinds of names have been put forward in the media as to who supposedly is the preferred option of the new owners.

The two most often mentioned being Rafa Benitez and Mauricio Pochettino.

Whilst Newcastle fans know that most (all?) of the new manager speculation is simply invention /guesswork, an overwhelming majority of supporters would be astounded if the 2020/21 season kicked off with Steve Bruce still in charge of the team.

Nevertheless, this ‘exclusive’ in The Sun claims that: ‘the players, led by captain Jamaal Lascelles, are determined to show in those closing games that Bruce should stay on.’

The report going on to say that Steve Bruce: ‘is viewed as a superb man-manager.’

Well, I think we have established that Bruce is popular (superb man-manager) with the players, as indeed he appears to be with journalists and pundits. People who know him generally thinking he is a canny bloke…

Well I know a lot of canny blokes (and women!) but I still don’t think any of them should be managing Newcastle United. Like all of them, Steve Bruce has never won anything as a manager, nor have any of his teams finished top eight.

It is inconceivable surely that if /when the new owners come in and are ambitious, they would for one second think of sticking with Steve Bruce. I am not going to repeat it all because everybody knows the score (even sly pundits who claim otherwise for attention…) but the football this season has been terrible, clueless boring tactics, the lowest scorers in the division and only not bottom three because of incredible luck against the odds / stats in numerous games.

Whatever they say in public, I am sure that Dubravka and the handful of better quality players at the club will be dreaming of getting a top quality manager in, as well as better quality players to play alongside.

Older Newcastle fans will remember an infamous player power move in the past, which had disastrous consequences.

Gordon Lee walked out on Newcastle in early 1977 and with player support, assistant Richard Dinnis got the job until the end of the season. Lee’s team kept on course and finished fifth under Dinnis.

Summer 1977 saw the Newcastle United squad demand publicly that Richard Dinnis kept the job and he got it on a permanent basis.

After beating Leeds 3-2 on the opening day, Dinnis’ team lost their next ten league games and were also knocked out of the UEFA Cup by Bastia. Richard Dinnis sacked in November 1977 and Newcastle eventually finishing joint bottom on 22 points from 42 games, a massive decline then taking place until Kevin Keegan’s arrival as a player in 1982 saved us.

The Sun ‘exclusive’ report:

‘NEWCASTLE UNITED’S players are on an SOS mission to ‘Save Our Steve’.

Manager Steve Bruce is odds-on to lose his job once the Saudi takeover of the club goes through.

But Bruce remains very popular among his squad who are determined to prove to the new owners that he should be kept on beyond this season.

Now the players, led by captain Jamaal Lascelles, are determined to show in those closing games that Bruce should stay on.

Newcastle’s fans were desperate for former boss Rafael Benitez to stay.

He left at the end of last season after falling out with owner Mike Ashley and there was huge opposition in the support base to Bruce being appointed.

There is now a respect among the Toon Army at the job the 59-year-old has done in helping to stabilise the situation at the club during difficult times.

But he has huge support in the dressing room where he is viewed as a superb man-manager.’

