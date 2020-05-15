News

Philippe Coutinho – Player’s agent calls out English media on move to Newcastle United reporting

Philippe Coutinho has been constantly linked with Newcastle United.

Once the Newcastle United takeover went to the Premier League for their checks in early April, the stories emerged.

These past five weeks or so have seen daily coverage of the Brazilian set to move to St James Park.

Endless reports of talks with the player and his people, a provisional agreement with the (soon to be) new NUFC owners now in place, even some stating that the deal is already signed with Philippe Coutinho…

Interesting then to hear from the horse’s mouth, or at least his agent’s.

Philippe Coutinho (pictured in the background above, scoring a screamer at St James Park that day in a 1-1 draw, Joselu scoring not such a screamer to equalise!) is represented by Kia Joorabchian and he has now talked about the media reports saying the player is on his way to Tyneside.

Joorabchian says that neither he nor Philippe Coutinho have spoken to Newcastle United, whether it be current or prospective owners, let alone agreed a deal.

The same goes for every club, Kia Joorabchian stating that no talks have taken place with anybody.

It lays bare the shameless newspaper industry we see today, just think of all those countless headlines and stories you have read the past four or five weeks, claiming insider knowledge. All of them absolute….nonsense.

Philippe Countinho is expected to sign for a new club this summer but his agent says that will be some way down the line when this will be talked about, let alone decided.

The player is out injured at the minute and will be fortunate to play again this season, Joorabchian hoping though he might be ok for the very end of the Bundesliga restart. Games starting tomorrow (16 May) and scheduled to end on 27 June, unless they hit delays at any time for any reason…

The Barcelona attacking midfielder has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season and has scored eight goals in seven league starts (plus eight sub appearances). Including Champions League and German domestic cup competitions, his whole season record so far is 22 starts, 10 sub appearance and nine goals.

Set to turn 28 on 12 June 2020, Philippe Coutinho will be looking for a new permanent base after the Barcelona big money move didn’t work out.

We know for sure now that he hasn’t agreed to come to Newcastle United, so far, whilst there must be serious doubts as to whether even with new ambitious owners, NUFC could attract Philippe Coutinho and indeed whether paying an £80m transfer fee and committing to £20m a season wages would make sense, especially taking financial fair play into account, at this stage of new owners putting right 13 years of Mike Ashley neglect.

Kia Joorabchian speaking to Talksport:

“He (Philippe Coutinho) is sidelined at the moment, an operation two weeks ago on his ankle.

“He has six weeks of recovery for that, which unfortunately means he’ll probably miss a chunk of the Bundesliga.

“Hopefully he will be fit for the tail end of the season.

“But in terms of the rumours [of a transfer to Newcastle or elsewhere]?

“At the moment we have not spoken to anybody about any deals whatsoever.

“I think at the moment everyone’s concentration is on this pandemic and how football can restart in a safe and secure environment, the health of safety of everybody.

“The transfer side of things and where Philippe will go, or where other players will go, will come into play further down the line when things have got back to some sort of normality.”

