Opinion

Parody Mike Ashley Twitter account names 22 closest allies he’ll ‘remember fondly’ after Newcastle takeover

Mike Ashley will shortly be history where Newcastle United are concerned, hopefully.

A long long 13 years of malicious neglect in terms of how he has treated our football club.

Widespread reports now saying a takeover announcement is expected next week.

Assuming the answer / announcement is a positive one, how will he be best remembered…?

You also have the debate concerning which people will be forever linked to his time at the football club, those who aided and abetted Mike Ashley.

One of the best things this season and in particular during this virus crisis, has been a ‘Mike Ashley’ Twitter account.

It is of course actually a parody Mike Ashley Twitter account, although the contempt for Newcastle fans shown on the account has led some to wonder if it is indeed the man himself…

There have been some classics tweeted out by him (or she, they???) and it never fails to make me laugh,

The parody account is @MoneyMikeAshley and I very much recommend that you follow it.

On Saturday, the Mike Ashley parody account has came up with 22 of his ‘closest allies’, hoping that you remember them fondly when / if he sells up:

The Mike Ashley parody Twitter account (@MoneyMikeAshley):

“If this Newcastle United Takeover through and I finally get my money, I trust you’ll remember fondly my closest allies:

Shola Ameobi

Martin Samuel

Dennis Wise

Kevin Nolan

Richard Keys

Andy Gray

Matt Ritchie

David Craig

Rio Ferdinand

Steve Bruce

John Carver

Lee Charnley

The Evening Comical

Puke Edwards

Miguel Delaney

Michael Owen

Big Sam

Alan Pardew

Jamie Vardy

Del-boy Llambias

Keith Bishop

Simon Jordan”

Some interesting replies to the tweeted list from Newcastle fans, coming up with other names that may have been overlooked, amongst them; Danny Mills, Peter Beardsley, Bobby Moncur, Joe Kinnear, Jim White, Peter Kenyon, Rebekah Vardy and Justin Barnes.

Who do you think does/doesn’t deserve to be on this list of shame…?

