Ossie Ardiles says friend Mauricio Pochettino has held talks with soon to be Newcastle owners about job

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Newcastle United job for considerable time now.

Indeed, the speculation has been going on since we very first heard the NUFC takeover had gone over to the Premier League for their checks.

At the start of May, journalist Guillem Balague said: ‘Mauricio Pochettino has become the number one target for Newcastle, there is no doubt about that.’

Balague’s understanding was that the former Spurs boss was one of four candidates the imminent new owners were interested in and ahead of Rafa Beneitez, Allegri and Nagelsmann.

Former Newcastle boss Ossie Ardiles has now revealed / claimed that Mauricio Pochettino has actually spoken to the people bidding for Newcastle United and have made him a ‘good offer’ and that St James Park is a ‘firm possibility’ for the former Spurs boss.

Guillem Balague also said (see below) that often it is all about timing, in terms of which jobs are up for grabs when a certain manager is also free and of course which jobs aren’t up for grabs.

If Ossie Ardiles is right about his mate speaking to the Saudi PIF financed bidders, we could be set to see Newcastle’s second ever Argentine manager. If that becomes reality then lets hope it ends better than Ossie’s own brief time on Tyneside.

Ossie Ardiles speaking to The Mirror about Mauricio Pochettino:

“Mauricio is fine in England.

“He is linked with Newcastle United and when he spoke directly to that club there were many first-rate people involved who made him a good offer.

“Mauricio had a (contractual) relationship with Tottenham, but last Tuesday his situation was unlocked and he is free to coach.

“In this way, he will hear offers again, but Newcastle is a firm possibility to work again.

“He will take his time to think and wait a little for all this to happen.”

“Mauricio is an absolutely top-level technician.

“He is one of the three best technicians in the world.

“He can manage wherever he wants. Here, or in Spain, in France or Italy.

“But he really likes managing in England. There are a few very large teams that can appoint him – and one of them is going to be chosen.”

Guillem Balague speaking on his YouTube account – 6 May 2020:

“I think Pochettino would like to go to a top club in Europe but there are no top clubs available – that could be PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Real Madrid – they are not available.

“So the plan has been, until the big appearance of Newcastle, to stay put and wait for that opportunity to arise.

“I know that Pochettino has become the number one target for Newcastle, there is no doubt about that.

“What would I do in his position?

“Perhaps what he is doing now, just listening. If anybody calls, lets see what this project of Newcastle is about.

“Right now, everybody expects it to go through. So Saudi Arabia and the (Public Investment) Fund (of Saudi Arabia) would be in place to make all the changes they want to do.

“What do they want to do?

“They want to do another (Manchester) City but not in 10 years, they want to do it much much quicker.

“They will have to deal with Financial Fair Play and perhaps it would be better in my eyes to have a coach like Rafa Benitez, that could put the foundations of the club for somebody like Pochettino with then everything in place as a big club, with a changed mentality, to put them in the next step.

“In any case, what I know for sure is that Pochettino, Rafa Benitez and Allegri are the three names on the table for Newcastle.

“They want to convince one of them, or Nagelsmann of course, so actually one of those four.

“I believe Rafa Benitez hasn’t got a call yet.

“I know that Pochettino is aware of the interest, very aware of the interest, even before Sky Sports came out with the story.

“Pochettino is the number one target.”

