News

Ossie Ardiles reveals he didn’t even speak to paper who reported he’d said Pochettino talked to Newcastle

On Saturday, one of the newspapers had a real scoop with quotes from Ossie Ardiles. The Mirror with the headlines of:

‘Newcastle offer to Mauricio Pochettino confirmed by Tottenham legend Ossie Ardiles’

‘The Spurs icon confirmed a “good offer” has been made to take his close friend Pochettino to St James’ Park – and it is a “firm possibility” he will join the Magpies.’

Only two problems with this scoop…

Ossie Ardiles never revealed any precise details of what Mauricio Pochettino has been doing or what he intends to do.

Ossie Ardiles never even spoke to The Mirror.

The ‘quotes’ are below of what The Mirror claimed Ardiles said (Pochettino has held talks with imminent new Newcastle owners), as we and everybody else reported on the newspaper’s scoop.

At nowhere in the entire article did The Mirror admit that they hadn’t spoken to Ossie Ardiles.

Absolutely nowhere did they admit they were ‘quotes’ from a newspaper in Argentina.

An interview that Ossie Ardiles says has been completely misrepresented by the newspaper, no doubt they would claim lost in translation…

Much is said about the negatives of social media but at times it can be priceless, as Ardiles has been able to so quickly and directly put the truth out there.

Ossie Ardiles via his Twitter account:

“Never talked to the Daily Mirror.

“They are quoting me in an interview with an Argentina paper where I talked very generally about Mauricio prospects.

“I don’t know what he is going to do and if I know I won’t tell of course.”

Never talked to the Daily Mirror. They are quoting me in an interview with an Argentina paper where I talked very generally about Mauricio prospects. I don’t know what he is going to do and if I know I won’t tell of course. https://t.co/e7kGw3B13o — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) May 23, 2020

The newspapers are completely embarrassing in this country, especially with Newcastle United reporting (with rare exceptions).

As we reported on The Mag on Saturday:

Ossie Ardiles ‘speaking’ to The Mirror about Mauricio Pochettino:

“Mauricio is fine in England.

“He is linked with Newcastle United and when he spoke directly to that club there were many first-rate people involved who made him a good offer.

“Mauricio had a (contractual) relationship with Tottenham, but last Tuesday his situation was unlocked and he is free to coach.

“In this way, he will hear offers again, but Newcastle is a firm possibility to work again.

“He will take his time to think and wait a little for all this to happen.”

“Mauricio is an absolutely top-level technician.

“He is one of the three best technicians in the world.

“He can manage wherever he wants. Here, or in Spain, in France or Italy.

“But he really likes managing in England. There are a few very large teams that can appoint him – and one of them is going to be chosen.”

