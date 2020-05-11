News

Norwich City shame Mike Ashley with Monday announcement

Norwich City and Newcastle United are the only two Premier League clubs currently using the government’s furlough scheme to pay many non-playing club staff.

However, at least with the Canaries you can understand it up to a point, a club with probably the least wealthiest owners in the top tier AND all but guaranteed to be relegated this season, whether football does or doesn’t restart and complete the 2019/20 fixtures.

When it comes to points on the pitch Norwich City may be bottom BUT when it comes to conduct off it, Mike Ashley’s running of the club ensures that sadly Newcastle United are the most shamefully run club during this virus crisis.

As well as using taxpayers money to pay staff, Mike Ashley refusing to pay casual matchday workers as normal, despite many other PL clubs doing this whilst games are suspended.

Refusing to refund any money spent on cancelled NUFC ground tours due to the virus, match tickets and other packages for the remaining 2019/20 games, Ashley has also outrageously insisted on taking full advance payment by direct debit from many Newcastle fans for the 2020/21 season (which nobody knows when it will start and whether then fans will be allowed for any part of it), as well as continuing to take advanced monthly payments from fans for 2020/21 season tickets, with this Friday (15 May) set to see the latest payment taken from many of those advance monthly payers.

In contrast…Norwich City have released an official statement today, committing to paying back all money owed to fans for THIS 2019/20 season.

Whether it is single match tickets, hospitality, matchday experiences and so on, all will be refunded.

The refunding process also including pro rata refunds for remaining PL home games for this season, which obviously no fans will be allowed to attend.

In contrast, Mike Ashley is refusing to allow Newcastle United to do anything to help fans in these tough times, instead seemingly committed to ensuring as big a mess as possible for the imminent new owners to sort out.

It is amazing just what an easy ride the media, both locally and nationally, give Mike Ashley with regard to his running of Newcastle United.

Norwich City official statement:

‘Norwich City Football Club have made the decision to begin the rebate process for those supporters that have committed to a matchday ticket or experience, or who have a seasonal product (season tickets, memberships), for our remaining Premier League games or FA Cup tie in the 2019-20 season.

The decision has been made following a recent government announcement, in which it was confirmed that no professional sport, even behind closed doors, will take place in England until June 1 at the earliest.

All supporters impacted will be entitled to a refund, with the club committed to ensuring that those affected do not miss out financially.

The club estimates that approximately 36,000 supporters will be impacted.

Refund details for each of the club products affected are listed below.

Season ticket holders and members (2019-20)

Season ticket holders and members will be entitled to a full pro rata refund for all games that they are no longer able to attend. The club will confirm full details on the refund options available and how to claim these in due course. Work is ongoing to ensure this process is as seamless as possible.

Casual match tickets (2019-20)

Fans who have purchased a casual match ticket for an upcoming home or away league fixture, and or the home FA Cup quarter final tie against Manchester United, will have their match ticket automatically refunded by the end of May. The refund will be automatically issued onto the payment card that was used during the purchasing process.

Those who purchased tickets via any other method will be contacted by the club’s ticket office.

Matchday experiences (2019-20)

Any fan who has purchased a matchday experience, including mascot packages, for the 2019-20 season for any remaining home match at Carrow Road which they will now be unable to attend will be automatically refunded. The club’s Experiences Manager will be in touch with these customers directly to confirm the refund process.

Match-by-match hospitality (2019-20)

Any fan who has purchased match-by-match hospitality for any of the club’s remaining fixtures will be automatically refunded. The club’s hospitality team will be in touch with all those supporters affected.

All at Norwich City would like to thank supporters for their patience during what remains an uncertain and ever-changing situation. We continue to ask that supporters stay safe and follow the government guidelines surrounding COVID-19.’

