Opinion

Newspaper running same block Newcastle United takeover story for 3 weeks under different guises – Shoddy

Let’s not deny it, Saudi Arabia is an unpleasant regime on many levels.

There are many reasons, why many people, might find the proposed Newcastle United takeover by the Saudi Arabia PIF fund abhorrent.

However, the peddling of the same story by The Guardian for about the last three weeks under slightly different guises, highlighting the dreadful experience of Hatice Cengiz and the horrendous murder of her fiancé Jamal Khashoggi, somewhat misses the point (latest: ‘The Saudi regime murdered my fiance. It can’t be allowed to buy Newcastle United – Hatice Cengiz’).

Firstly, Newcastle fans themselves cannot influence the Newcastle United takeover proposal even if they are uncomfortable with the proposed purchasers, unless they own shares – this is primarily a financial transaction.

Secondly, the Premier League’s fit and proper tests are based on involvement in other clubs and financial soundness, not moral rectitude, so it is meaningless for The Guardian to accuse the Premier League of staining its reputation forever, as it is following the rules that are even more stringent than they would be for an ordinary company takeover.

Finally, The Guardian – whilst generally a critic of Saudi Arabia – was noticeably silent regarding other western investment purchases by PIF. Why so? Because it didn’t suit it’s agenda perhaps?

The Guardian has also been relatively silent when other regimes with poor human rights records have got involved with football, most specifically Abu Dhabi and Manchester City until it profiled reports by Amnesty in the last few years, well after the purchase.

Finally, it strikes me that it is rather cruel to encourage and give hope to Hatice Cengiz that something might come of this.

Given the strictures surrounding the Premier League’s process and suggests this is nothing more than an attempt by The Guardian to up the clicks to its own story and website which is, frankly shoddy journalism and not really representing Hatice Cengiz at all.

