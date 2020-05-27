Opinion

Newcastle United team and manager – 12 different nationalities

So what would be your greatest ever Newcastle United team?

The best eleven players you have seen in black and white during your days supporting the Magpies.

Throw in your best ever manager as well.

Just to make it a bit more interesting though, you are only allowed to pick one from any country.

So a Newcastle United team and manager but 12 different nationalities.

I saw this idea kicking about on social media so thought I would have a go…

Newcastle United team:

Shay Given (Republic of Ireland)

Habib Beye (Senegal)

Philippe Albert (Belgium)

Jose Enrique (Spain)

David McCreery (Northern Ireland)

Jonas Gutierrez (Argentina)

Nobby Solano (Peru)

Laurent Robert (France)

Miguel Almiron (Paraguay)

Craig Bellamy (Wales)

Alan Shearer (Geordieland)

Manager:

Kevin Keegan (England)

Apologies for being a little bit ‘inventive’ but deciding between Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan I found impossible.

Obviously loads of great players had to leave out, even just from England – Gazza, Ferdinand, Beardsley, Lee, Waddle…

An attacking mix though in my favourite Newcastle United team of all nations, with an interesting engine room of Jonas and Davey Mac!

Can you do any better?

