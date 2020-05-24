Opinion

Newcastle United takeover – The top 10 short-term wish list once confirmed

We are all just waiting in anticipation for the Newcastle United takeover to be confirmed.

Everyone so excited, anticipating the end of the Mike Ashley rule of tyranny.

That day can’t come quickly enough after these past thirteen years, though it feels far far longer than that.

Here are my top 10 suggestions of short-term wishes going forward once the Newcastle United takeover is sorted.

Appoint new Managing Director and get rid of Lee Charnley.

Appoint Rafa Beneitez as new MANAGER and move on (Head Coach) Steve Bruce.

Rename bar at St James Park back to Shearer’s Bar.

Rename the Leazes the Sir Bobby Robson Stand.

Remove all Sports Direct advertising.

Appoint Kevin Keegan as a club ambassador.

Appoint Alan Shearer as a club ambassador.

Agree a new contract for Matty Longstaff.

Remove current shirt and sleeve sponsors.

Replace the above sponsors with donations to NHS and Sir Bobby Robson foundation with new logos.

I am sure we all have a laundry list, what’s yours?

HWTL.

