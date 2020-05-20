Opinion

Newcastle United takeover – Premier League playing for time?

Pandemic or not, the result of the Premier League Owners and Directors test should now have been concluded on the Newcastle United takeover.

I read of the difficulties and hold ups, but in reality 41 days is way outside the average timescale.

After all, the test criteria is reasonably straightforward.

I would like to speak on behalf of a lot of Newcastle United fans and say that jealousy and hypocrisy has led to obstacles that simply are nothing to do with the testing process.

Human Rights, although a moral issue that we should all respect, certainly doesn’t come into the test, nor does allegations of piracy, if not proven legally in a court of law with two way input.

Dishonesty and misleading would be a legitimate obstacle but how can these things be proven without actual convictions?

Any supposed proof would also have to be legally validated I would have thought?

That said I’m not too well up in law.

In conclusion, a decision should at the very least be close, or is it?

Perhaps the Premier League are waiting for one of four interventions to make their decision for them:

The British Government to finally decide direction

The Saudis to lose patience and withdraw

Mike Ashley to lose patience and withdraw

New evidence with legal merit to arrive

These things may seem unlikely but are possible.

To me, it should just be a matter of time and we should all feel comfortable, but I know you’re not and neither am I if I’m honest. It may just be the result of years of constant disappointment but I feel that things could go wrong.

It’s horrible to think that the powers to be are just waiting for a legal excuse to fail the application, rather than a legal path to allow the deal. Deep down that is my fear.

With the Government’s trade history and reliance on Saudi Arabia, I doubt they will get involved, but the other three things are possibilities and I wouldn’t put it past the establishment to facilitate a platform for failure.

